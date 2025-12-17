Angelina Jolie showcases her breast cancer scars proudly for the Time France magazine cover shot

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 07: Angelina Jolie attends the 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on February 07, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie is set to feature on the cover of Time France Magazine, marking another chapter in her attempt to advocate for women’s health. Jolie, now 50, spoke in-depth about her mastectomy scars and her efforts to prevent breast and ovarian cancer. The upcoming French edition focuses on breast health, prevention, and access to information.

Her appearance on the Time France Magazine cover, along with her interview, attempts to educate and inform people about choices in such situations, and emphasizes the importance of healthcare information. Below, we break down Jolie’s appearance on the issue’s cover and her upcoming film, Couture.

Why Jolie chose to reveal her mastectomy scars now

Angelina Jolie has spoken openly about her medical history before, but the Time France cover marks the first time she has publicly shared photographs of her mastectomy scars in a magazine photo shoot. She explained her reasoning during the interview:

“I share these scars with many women I love, and I’m always moved when I see other women share theirs.”

The context of the magazine itself was also key. Jolie said she wanted the images to serve a larger purpose, tied directly to education and awareness rather than personal exposure. She added:

“I wanted to join them, knowing that Time France would be sharing information about breast health, prevention, and knowledge about breast cancer.”

As seen in the above post, the cover image is restrained and deliberate. Jolie wears a low-cut sweater and covers part of her chest with her hand, allowing the scar to remain visible without drawing attention away from the message.

It was in 2013 that Jolie decided on a double mastectomy after testing positive for the BRCA1 gene mutation. The test indicated that the actress had a high probability of at least 87% of developing breast cancer. To take further precautions, Jolie also had her ovaries and fallopian tubes removed. Her prompt decision-making dropped her chances to as low as 5%, following the medical procedures. Her actions were extremely influential, prompting more women to get tested. Jolie expressed the following in her New York Times essay at the time:

“I wanted to write this to tell other women that the decision to have a mastectomy was not easy. But it is one I am very happy that I made. My chances of developing breast cancer have dropped from 87 percent to under 5 percent. I can tell my children that they don’t need to fear they will lose me to breast cancer.”

Jolie’s advocacy over the medical issues stems from a place of personal loss. Her mother passed away due to ovarian cancer in 2007, and she also lost her grandmother and aunt to the disease. Those losses informed her own preventative decisions and her belief that women should be given the tools to make informed choices. As she has stated before, sharing her story has always been about information, not instruction.

What is Angelina Jolie’s Couture all about

During her Time France Magazine interview, Angelina Jolie also promoted her upcoming drama film Couture, directed by Alice Winocour. In the film, Jolie plays Maxine, a 40-something American filmmaker navigating Paris Fashion Week while facing a breast cancer diagnosis. The synopsis for the film, as per Pathefilms official website, reads (translated via Google):

“In Paris, amidst the hustle and bustle of Fashion Week, Maxine, an American filmmaker, receives news that will change her life forever. She then crosses paths with Ada, a young South Sudanese model who has left her country, and Angèle, a French makeup artist yearning for a different life. Between these three women, despite their vastly different backgrounds, an unexpected solidarity develops. Beneath the glamorous veneer, a form of silent rebellion emerges: that of women who, each in their own way, are mending the threads of their own stories.”

The film is expected to be released on February 18, 2026, in France, with release details regarding its release in the United States yet to be revealed. Jolie connected her personal history with the story being told onscreen. The actress also emphasized the need for access to care, particularly for women with known risks:

“Every woman should always be able to determine her own healthcare journey and have the information she needs to make informed choices. Genetic testing and screening should be accessible and affordable for women with clear risk factors or a significant family history,” she said.

While the film may not be an autobiography, Jolie’s character in the film does draw parallels that are difficult to ignore. The film also supports her recent shift towards a role with richer emotional depth instead of sticking to commercial projects, following her acclaimed performance in Maria.

By pairing visibility with context, Angelina Jolie’s Time France cover and her work in Couture reinforce a consistent message, one centered on choice, information, and the power of shared experience.