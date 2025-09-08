Did Angelina Jolie just recreate her iconic 2012 Oscars leg pose at the 2025 TIFF red carpet?

Angelina Jolie revisits her 2012 Oscars moment with a striking slit-coat look at the 2025 TIFF red carpet.

Angelina Jolie was seen getting attention at the 2025 Toronto International Film Festival thanks to an outfit and a pose that referenced an iconic red carpet moment from over a decade ago. She was seen wearing a dramatic chocolate-brown, double-breasted coat that was styled as a dress with buttons. The dress curved at the waist to reveal a thigh-high slit, sheer nylons and a pointed-toe shoe.

This iconic moment took place when she was attending the premiere of her new film, Couture at the TIFF red carpet this year. Audiences have been speculating that she recreated her iconic 2012 Oscars pose for this film's promotion.

Angelina Jolie brings back her iconic pose at the Toronto premiere of Couture

Angelina Jolie struck a pose at the TIFF carpet that closely mirrored her famous Oscars pose. In it one of her legs was revealed through a dramatic slit, which seemed similar to her 2012 appearance at the Academy Awards. She wore a strapless black velvet Versace gown with a daring thigh-high slit and stepped onto the platform with her right leg placed forward. The pose soon went viral and inspired many memes and a fake Twitter account called @AngiesRightLeg.

And thus, this spontaneous moment quickly became one of her most iconic photographs in red carpet history. In later interviews Jolie acknowledged that her decision was less premeditated than many believed: In later interviews Jolie acknowledged that her decision was less premeditated than many believed:

“I had a more complicated dress and I wore the more comfortable dress… I think when you feel comfortable… you embrace it.”

Her comfort and confidence solidified her reputation as an embodiment of casual glamour rather than artificial performance. Fast forward to 2025 and the parallels are hard to ignore. Jolie's TIFF ensemble, which included a long coat worn as a split dress, sheer hosiery and elegant shoes seemed purposefully reminiscent of her earlier look.

While her 2012 Oscars gown was giving Hollywood opulence, her TIFF outfit leaned toward understated tailoring and she recreated her iconic pose while sort of updating it for her present self.