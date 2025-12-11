Who is Michael Lohan Jr.? All about Lindsay Lohan’s brother amid legal issues

New York Attorney General Letitia James and New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) Commissioner RuthAnne Visnauskas filed a lawsuit earlier this month, naming actress Lindsay Lohan's brother, Michael Lohan Jr., among others, alleging that they were running a scheme to evade New York City's rent-stabilisation laws by charging unlawfully high rents.

According to a press release, the lawsuit was filed against the New York City-based real estate development company Peak Capital Advisors, LLC (Peak), along with its associates, Juan David Gomez, Alex Rabin, Amnay Labou, Michael Lohan, Bryan Anderson, Alex Kaskel, and Alex Mendik.

They are accused of "illegally deregulating at least 159 rent-stabilised apartments across 31 buildings in Brooklyn and Queens while deceiving tenants, investors, lenders, and state housing regulators about the true status of these units," per the press release.

The Attorney General and HCR are seeking "the return of overcharged rents plus treble damages, enforcement of the units' rent stabilized status, penalties for violations of law, and the appointment of an independent administrator to audit the entire Peak portfolio for illegal activity", added the state officials.

"It is no secret that New York City is already battling an affordable housing crisis, and yet Peak and its operators still chose to line their own pockets at New Yorkers’ expense. As these bad actors illegally raked in profits, affordable housing in New York grew even more scarce, and that is unacceptable. Let this lawsuit be a warning: when corporate developers and bad landlords try to cheat housing laws, my office will always take aggressive action to stop them," said James.

Born to Michael and Dina Lohan, Michael Jr. began his career as a Ford Models child model and made a brief appearance in The Parent Trap.

He later attended Sanford H. Calhoun High School in Merrick, Long Island, graduating in 2006, before earning a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Economics from Ithaca College.

"I don’t like being at the forefront. It’s not really my cup of tea," said Michael in a 2014 interview with the New York Post.

According to his LinkedIn, he served as CEO and co-founder of Vigme, "the world's first social shopping community that rewards its users for their social clout."

He now serves as an Executive Director for The Nassimi Group and is a member of Nineteen Blocks, a "New York City-based commercial real estate advisory firm."

He is married to Nina Ginsberg, and the couple welcomed their daughter Isabel Scarlet in June 2021.

More about Michael Lohan Jr.

Michael Lohan is one of four siblings, including actress Lindsay Lohan, Aliana and Dakota. In a 2022 interview with Vogue, Lindsay reflected that her siblings "definitely had it harder than most kids their age."

"Growing up, my siblings definitely had it harder than most kids their age because I was such a public figure that they couldn't really escape any of the results of the things I did, by mistake, in front of the public eye."

Meanwhile, the Mean Girls star welcomed her first child with husband Bader Shammas in July 2023. In an interview with People Magazine, her father, Michael Lohan, shared excitement for the newborn.

"All I can say is I'm so so happy for Lindsay and Bader! They will be amazing parents. We are all truly blessed in so many ways! Michael has a little girl so this is the first little boy in the family and it’s just wonderful," he said.

