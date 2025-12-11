Candace Owens claims Erika Kirk is going through "Meghan Markle syndrome" as she asks for privacy after posting Charlie Kirk's casket on Instagram

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 21: Mrs. Erika Kirk speaks during the memorial service for her husband, political activist Charlie Kirk at State Farm Stadium on September 21, 2025 in Glendale, Arizona. Kirk, the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA, was shot and killed on September 10th while speaking at an event during his "American Comeback Tour" at Utah Valley University. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

While Candace Owens' livestreaming sit-down with TPUSA is nowhere to be seen, the podcaster continues to criticize its CEO, Erika Kirk. In the latest episode of her podcast, Owens picked up a segment of Erika's Fox News interview.

BREAKING: Candace Owens responds to Erika Kirk’s ONE request to keep Charlie’s grave private for her children, saying Erika doesn’t get to pick & choose what she wants private & what she wants public after “sharing Charlie’s casket on Instagram”



Candace goes on to say it’s… pic.twitter.com/8BJ24ZHqXB — Melissa Tate (@TheRightMelissa) December 10, 2025

Commenting on the segment where Erika spoke about keeping her dead husband's grave private for her family, Candace said:

"Objectively, I agree with what she's saying, but subjectively... this is going to be read as Meghan Markle syndrome, where you want privacy when you want it, and you want publicity when you want it. It just doesn't work that way."

Then, Candace brings up an example from the reality TV show, Real Housewives, to highlight that one can't expect to keep their personal lives present after parading it in public.

"In the matter of Erika Kirk, this is the same person who had somebody record over Charlie Kirk's casket. That was not our business, truly... there is some credence to the claim that everybody grieves differently... But the decision to publish that - you crying over your husband's casket - and to publish that on Instagram was made by Erika, and we can watch that."

Owens went to state that the recording was of "an incredibly personal and intimate moment" which Erika invited the public into.

She also called the CEO out for defending the employees of TPUSA who, according to Candace, have "told many lies".

​

Erika Kirk claims that her TPUSA team is getting death threats over controversy theories

🚨BREAKING: Erika Kirk GOES BALLISTIC on MAGA influencers using Charlie’s death to MAKE MONEY.



WHO is she talking about?



pic.twitter.com/PJgvL674nt — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) December 10, 2025

While Erika Kirk did not mention Candace Owens directly anywhere in her recent Fox News interview, some of her comments strongly suggested that she was talking about the podcaster and accusing her of going after TPUSA.

In a clip from the interview circulating online, Erika is heard saying:

"When you go after my TPUSA family, the people that I love, and you're making hundreds and thousands of dollars every single episode because somehow, they're in on this - No."

When the hostess claimed to have never seen Erika this worked up, she called it "righteous anger," adding:

"This is not okay, it's not healthy. This is mind virus... Just know that your words are very powerful, and we are humans. My team are not machines and they're not robots... We have more death threats on our team than I have ever seen. And my poor team is exhausted, and every time they bring this back up, what are we supposed to do? Relive that trauma all over again."

Erika then pointed out the unfairness of her employees' names being dragged through the mud every day simply because of the baseless theories influencers proposed for their own gains.