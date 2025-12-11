Andy Dick details overdose incident, acknowledges using crack cocaine before collapsing on Hollywood stairs

Comedian Andy Dick attends the Jade Recovery AMF Event on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery)

Comedian Andy Dick has spoken out following an apparent overdose in Hollywood, detailing the events leading up to the incident and acknowledging that he used crack cocaine shortly beforehand. The 59-year-old actor discussed the situation from his Los Angeles home, where he appeared with two friends and responded to questions about his condition.

When asked whether he was doing well, Dick replied,

“Doesn’t it look like I’m 100 percent fine? 110 percent.”

He explained that he encountered an unfamiliar man on a Los Angeles sidewalk who appeared distressed, and the interaction led to drug use.

According to Dick, the man offered him crack cocaine during the conversation. Dick stated that he accepted the offer because he does not “mind doing a little crack every now and then.”

He further described the encounter, saying,

“There was a guy that was my age on the sidewalk and I felt for him, he had kids and he was depressed and he was on the sidewalk. And then he whipped out — sorry, but crack — and I’m like, you know what? I might need a little bit of that.”

Comedian Andy Dick was found slumped and unresponsive on Hollywood stairs from an apparent drug overdose on Tuesday, December 9, 2025, but was revived with Narcan administered by bystanders and is reportedly alive and OK. pic.twitter.com/kw90IliWpF — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) December 10, 2025

Andy Dick overdose video in Hollywood sparks concern after Narcan intervention

Dick was recorded in a TMZ-obtained video slumped on the cement stairs of a Hollywood building. The footage showed bystanders and friends attempting to assist him, with one urging him to “wake up” while others contacted emergency services.

A bystander called for Narcan, and the medication was administered on scene.

A representative for the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed that crews responded to an overdose involving a 59-year-old male at the location. The individual was not transported to a hospital.

Friends who were with the comedian told TMZ that they reminded Dick to think of his two grandchildren during the ordeal, noting that he squeezed a friend’s hand in response.

The former NewsRadio and Andy Dick Show star has experienced public struggles with substance use over the years.

The latest Andy Dick overdose incident has renewed attention on his long-documented challenges while authorities and his representatives have yet to release additional statements.