Andy Dick's health struggles explored as comedian found unresponsive outside Hollywood building

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 22: Comedian Andy Dick attends the Jade Recovery AMF Event on June 22, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images for Jade Recovery)

Comedian and former Dancing With the Stars contestant, Andy Dick, was found unconscious, slumped over on a staircase outside a building in Hollywood in broad daylight on Tuesday, December 9.

Pictures captured by TMZ show the comedian wearing a brown jacket, pyjamas and Crocs with his glasses in front of him.

According to multiple outlets, several of his friends could be seen running up to him with one screaming, "Wake up!" while another called for an ambulance.

A bystander reportedly asked for Narcan, which was administered to Andy, and he responded positively as first responders from the Los Angeles Fire and Police Departments arrived. Andy, however, refused to be transported to the hospital.

The comedian later confirmed to the outlet that he was alive and OK without providing further details about the incident.

Andy Dick is in dire straits ... the troubled comedian suffered an apparent drug overdose on the street, prompting people to

— Michael (@EakubaliS) December 10, 2025

Dick, who has been candid about his long struggle with addiction, has faced serious legal issues in recent years.

In November 2022, he was convicted of sexual battery for groping an Uber driver back in 2018. He was registered as a sex offender and was sentenced to 90 days in prison.

In January 2023, he was again arrested for public intoxication and failing to register as a sex offender.

Most recently, he was arrested for felony sexual battery in May 2022 when an adult male identified as "JJ" accused him of molesting him in his sleep, per Page Six. However, the charges were later dropped as JJ ceased cooperating.

According to the US Sun, Andy was also arrested in 1999 after he was found in possession of cocaine and marijuana. He eventually entered a diversion program, which allowed the charges to be dropped.

Dick pleaded guilty to misdemeanor drug charges in 2008.

"Without drugs or alcohol, I was depressed, frustrated, and angry": Andy Dick on past addiction issues

In 2012, Andy Dick revealed he had been in and out of rehab more than 10 times for his addiction. Subsequently, in a 2016 interview with Vice, he admitted that he "would always say that I didn’t have a problem with drugs and alcohol" but "I would drink when I was happy, when I was sad, when I was anxious."

"I had to stop drinking, or I was going to die. I could see it very clearly. I was bleeding out of my ass. I was going to die," Dick said.

He continued:

"Without drugs or alcohol, I was depressed, frustrated, angry. Honestly, it just stopped being fun when I was crawling around on the floor to find the phone, not able to dial because both my hands were shaking. When I would get ahold of one of the recovery centers, they would hang up when they found out it was me. No one wanted to help me because I was unhelpable. Why would they bring me in just to have me die in their bed?"

Andy Dick has been married once in his life to Ibone Kowalczyk. The couple tied the knot in 1986 and welcomed son Lucas. They divorced in 1990.

He later dated Lena Sved, with whom he welcomed son, Jacob, and daughter, Meg. In 2018, Sved obtained a temporary restraining order against him.

When Andy was arrested in 2021 in Los Angeles on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, at the time, his then fiancée, Elisa Jordana, said that she "knew that night wasn't gonna end well."