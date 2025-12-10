White House posts TikTok video comparing Jill Biden and Melania Trump’s Christmas decorations

WASHINGTON, D.C. - APRIL 22, 2018: An American flag flies over the south facade of the White House in Washington, D.C. Additional security fences and barriers were added along the south perimeter to prevent people from jumping the fence and entering the restricted White House grounds. The Secret Service tightened the security on the south side in 2017 by closing access to the entire fence line on the South Lawn. (Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images)

With Christmas just around the corner, the entire US is decking up for the festive season, and so is the White House. The 2025 Christmas decorations of the White House were unveiled on its official social handles earlier this week.

As the charge of decorating the White House for Christmas has traditionally been taken up by the First Lady for decades, Melania Trump was its bearer this year, and chose the theme "Home is Where the Heart is" for the same.

After the decoration unveiling, White House posted a TikTok video comparing this year's decoration to that of last year's - which was done by Joe Biden's wife and First Lady at the time, Jill Biden.

Jill's decoration from 2024, which was themed "A Season of Peace and Light," was inspired by the "spirit of goodwill and gratitude" and featured a more colorful, brighter, and bolder vibe. At the time, it was also criticized as "circus-themed" by many Republicans.

A closer look at Melania Trump's White House Christmas decoration this year

Melania Trump's Christmas decor this year is a tribute to the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States' independence (on July 4, 2026), as is visible in the significant usage of the patriotic colors - red, blue, and white - in it.

This is the Melania's fifth time decorating the White House for Christmas, and her first time since Trump's return to the Oval Office in January 2025. For the endeavor, Melania enlisted the help of designer Hervé Pierre.

With the assistance of several dozen volunteers, Pierre brought the First Lady's vision alive by decking the Executive Hall of White House with 51 Christmas trees, 75 wreaths, 75 wreath, over 2,000 strands of lights and 700 feet of garland, 25,000 feet of ribbon, 120 pounds of gingerbread, and more than 10,000 butterflies and 2,800 gold stars. The decoration also featured a lego portrait of President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, the official White House Christmas tree stands in the Blue Room, which honors Gold Star families - the families that lost a member during active-duty military service.

In a press release about the decoration shared by the White House, the First Lady said:

"The constant movement has taught me that home is not merely a physical space; rather, it is the warmth and comfort I carry within, regardless of my surroundings."

The release also wrote about the inspiration behind Melania's choice of theme, which was derived from "the joys, challenges, and frequent motion" of business and motherhood.

Melania Trump's White House Christmas decoration is now open to tourists, with the public tours having started on Tuesday, December 9, AP News reports.

