Charles Ross under investigation as video of opossum catapult draws complaints and wildlife probe (Image via X / @TaraBull)

Florida investigators are looking into content creator Charles Ross after a video surfaced showing a catapult launching an opossum into the air. The clip shared by Ross—also known as Creations Ross—on his social media accounts sparked outrage from viewers and animal rights groups.

Ross, who has 2 million Instagram followers and is from Sarasota, Florida, is now facing an official investigation. The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they received multiple complaints about the video and stated that they are looking into the matter.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, or FWC, recognized the video and confirmed it is part of the investigation. It said in a statement that it is cooperating with the Sarasota County State Attorney’s Office to examine the situation. FWC stated it takes wildlife lawbreaking and stays dedicated to safeguarding Florida’s wildlife.

Internet personality RossCreations is facing backlash after posting video launching an opossum into the air. Fans are calling it animal cruelty and demanding a statement from the creator. pic.twitter.com/Y1GyiQqKDe — TaraBull (@TaraBull) December 5, 2025

Viral Opossum Catapult video sparks backlash and growing public outcry

The controversial video debuted for the first time on November 30 on Ross Creation (YouTube channel), which has more than 1.4 million subscribers and is devoted to pranks. Ross removed the video but uploaded a shorter version on Instagram on December 1 after it received a lot of criticism. Ross also responds in the video when the opossum is shot out of the catapult, screaming as the opossum flies and lands. The opossum is later shown walking away, but its exact condition is not known.

The incident spread fast to other platforms when X user @TaraBull shared the video again. It gained thousands of views and interactions. Well-known creators, like commentary YouTuber moistCr1tikal (also called Penguinz0), condemned the act. They described it as both harmful and careless.

Ross has built a big online following outside of YouTube. He has a Vlog Creations channel that has 5.6 million subscribers and more than 2 million people on Instagram. People got outraged seeing the video. This prompted the initiation of an accountability and legal action petition via Change.org. The petition has received more than 11,600 signatures, as many request the authorities and animal rights groups to act.

State wildlife officials and local police are still investigating while they keep reviewing complaints.