Diddy "screwed over" Marc Agnifilo by not telling his lawyer he had someone secretly record his phone conversations, according to TMZ's Harvey Levin

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 21: Attorney Marc Agnifilo arrives for Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 21, 2025 in New York City. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, which include a racketeering charge alleging the hip-hop pioneer was the leader of a sex crime ring that included drug-fueled sex parties through the use of force, threats and violence. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Diddy's Netflix documentary, titled Sean Combs: The Reckoning, has been making headlines right from the day it was released (on December 1).

An episode of the docuseries has a clip where Combs is talking to his lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, over phone, has now attracted public's attention as it goes viral on social media.

The clip, which was shot ahead of Combs' arrest in September 2024, hears the rap mogul speaking angrily with Agnifilo as he expresses his frustration over visibly losing his trial.

During his rant, Sean continually cuts the defense lawyer off, not giving him a chance to speak as he rambled on about not seeing any potential way to overcome the charges he faced.

Diddy betrayed the one person he literally owed his life to… his own lawyer. 😳 pic.twitter.com/xuXH7vJKEZ — TMZ (@TMZ) December 9, 2025

In a video posted on TMZ's X handle, Harvey Levin reacted to the clip, saying:

"Boy, Diddy really screwed over Marc Agnifilo... Diddy owes his life to Marc Angifilo... who had a brilliant strategy... This videographer [that Combs hired] was recording was Marc clearly expected to be an attorney-client privileged relationship... It's almost like he's performing for the camera, and not telling Marc whats going on."

Levin then went on to clarify that even though Diddy didn't permit the use of the clip in the Netflix documentary, he was still just as guilty:

"And yeah, you can say that Diddy never expected that it would end up being broadcast somewhere else... but Diddy was planning on using it, or he wouldn't have had it recorded in the first place. It's just really, really unfair."

For the unversed, at the end of Combs' trial, Marc Agnifilo did manage to get him a remarkable victory with the jury acquitting him of the serious RICO charges. In October, Diddy was sentenced to only 50 months of prison, which could've easily been life imprisonment had it not been for Agnifilo and his team.

​ Diddy's legal team has sent a cease-and-desist to Netflix over his documentary, alleging the use of stolen footage

The clip of Combs barking at his defense attorney is just one of the many reasons why the incarcerated rapper is understandably unhappy about Netflix releasing the documentary.

In less than a day after the docuseries hit the platform, Combs' legal team sent the OTT platform a cease-and-desist letter over it, slamming it as a "shameful hit piece".

The letter also accused Netflix of using stolen footage without permission for the documentary, which was denied by its director, Alexandra Stapleton. Stapleton said that all footage they obtained for the documentary was done legally, adding:

"We moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker’s identity confidential. One thing about Sean Combs is that he’s always filming himself, and it’s been an obsession throughout the decades. We also reached out to Sean Combs’ legal team for an interview and comment multiple times, but did not hear back."

50 Cent, who is one of Combs oldest rivals in the industry, was also behind the documentary, serving as one of its producers.