What did Marlon Wayans say about 50 Cent? Recent beef explained after duo exchange multiple jibes online

50 Cent has deleted the post he shared in response to Marlon Wayans (Image via Getty)

50 Cent has recently responded to Marlon Wayans’ comments on The Cruz Show on Tuesday, December 9. The interview happened a few days after the premiere of Sean Combs: The Reckoning, also produced by the rapper.

Marlon’s comments referred to Cent’s beef with Diddy over the years. Wayans described the dispute between the artists as “personal.”

The claim was made when Marlon was questioned about the new documentary, hinting that Diddy was reportedly linked in some manner to the deaths of Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G.



“It’s between him and Puff, it’s between both of them and God. Just the way Puff is down on his luck and 50 is kicking a man when he’s down. If 50 ever, luck turn on 50, you know that you got to be careful when you put out. There’s a karma to every action that you do”, Wayans added.



While Marlon’s comments went viral, 50 Cent took to his official Instagram handle to share a post. He added a photo of Marcus Anthony Copeland II, a character portrayed by Marlon in the film White Chicks.







The character was displayed in the form of Tiffany Wilson in the snap, with Cent writing in the caption:



“Keep my name out your mouth boy.”



This was followed by Marlon Wayans’ reply, as he shared an edited photo on the same platform. The picture was taken from Chiwetel Ejiofor’s film 12 Years a Slave.

Also known as Curtis James Jackson III, he replaced the face of Ejiofor with the Escape Plan star and wrote:



“Now let’s think about this 50.”



While Curtis had deleted his post, Wayans did not do the same. As of this writing, the duo has not responded to each other.

50 Cent opens up on the success of the latest documentary on Netflix







As mentioned, the new show aired a few days ago. According to Gold Derby, it is already trending among the top choices on Netflix. The documentary has four episodes, directed by Alex Stapleton.

During a recent conversation with Gold Derby, 50 Cent said that he never expected the show to receive such a good response.

The Den of Thieves star claimed that he had once advised Stapleton to prepare a speech for the awards ceremony. He explained the same by adding:



“I could feel it was going to be a big success. But when it comes in over Stranger Things, I didn’t anticipate that much success because that’s a big franchise.”



Alex said in response that she had initially refused to believe that the documentary would become so successful.

50 Cent also responded to the allegations of being petty, considering that he produced the show, and stated that he accepts it.

The Southpaw star later opened up on why the hip-hop industry never spoke up on the accusations that were imposed on Diddy.

He said that it happened because everyone preferred to focus on their own work instead of what was going on with others. He continued:



“If I wasn’t saying the things that you heard me say, there would be nothing being said at all. You would assume that the culture [condones] those behaviors.”



The latest documentary features interviews from popular faces such as Aubrey O’Day, Mark Curry, Greg Kading, and more.