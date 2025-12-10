"I always wear an undershirt" - JD Vance debunks viral photo of him fighting with his wife Usha at a restaurant

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha Vance attend the Commander-in-Chief Ball on January 20, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump attends some of the inaugural balls after taking the oath as the 47th president. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

A viral photo of JD Vance has been getting circulated all across social media, in which he is seen in a white t-shirt. According to the post accompanying the image, Vance was having a major fight with his wife, Usha, at a restaurant. The photo first surfaced on Facebook and then made it to X, formerly known as Twitter, as well.

The post was uploaded to X by a user with the user name @natlawyerchic. As of now, the tweet has garnered more than 12 million views and several reactions from netizens. Many took to the comment section and shared their thoughts about the viral photo. While some believed that the picture was AI-generated, others thought that it was only normal for couples to have arguments.

Meanwhile, JD Vance cleared the air while debunking the viral image. In a tweet, Vance wrote,

"I always wear an undershirt when I go out in public to have a fight loudly with my wife."

JD Vance's tweet too has garnered a huge response on the social media platform. As of now, more than 12.8 million people have viewed Vance's reaction. The image began making rounds on the internet around the same time as divorce rumors surrounding Vance and his wife began going viral.

"Our marriage is as strong as it's ever been," said JD Vance in a recent interview with NBC News

As previously mentioned, JD Vance and Usha Vance have been in the middle of speculations and rumors suggesting that they were going through a turmoil in their marriage. According to NBC News, the rumors were further fueled when Usha was apparently spotted without her wedding ring on.

On Thursday, when asked about whether the tabloid-style headlines were bothering the couple, JD Vance told NBC News that they would get a "kick out of it."

"With anything in life, you take the good with the bad... You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too. But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been..." said Vance.

For the unversed, last month, Usha Vance was spotted without her wedding ring when she visited a military base with Melania Trump. At the time, several outlets, such as PEOPLE and The Daily Mail, reported the same as headlines. A spokesperson for Usha told both the outlets that she is "a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes."

Speaking of such speculations on Thursday, JD Vance said that he thought that these were "funny." Vance even cited a recent incident where he and Usha were rushing to the White House when she realized that she didn't have her wedding ring on. The US Vice President further recalled,

"She was like, 'Oh, if I don't go back and get them, there's going to be some ridiculous psycho who talks about it on social media.' And I was like, let them. It's not even worth the trip to run back upstairs. So we actually have a little bit of fun with it."

For the unversed, JD Vance and Usha Vance tied the knot back in the year 2014. They also have three kids aged 3, 5, and 8 years old.