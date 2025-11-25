Is Erika Kirk pregnant? Viral claim surfaces following pregnancy confession after Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Late Charlie Kirk (R) and and his wife Erika Lane Frantzve (L) on stage during the Turning Point USA Inaugural-Eve Ball at the Salamander Hotel on January 19, 2025 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk made an emotional confession during a recent conversation with Megyn Kelly in Glendale, Arizona.

The incumbent Turning Point USA (TPUSA) CEO and chairperson revealed that she had planned to have four kids with her husband, Charlie, before he was fatally shot at Utah Valley University (UVU) in September. Erika shared that she prayed to God that she was pregnant after her spouse was assassinated.

During the last show of the Megyn Kelly Live tour, the host referenced her private conversation with Erika and asked her how many kids she and Charlie Kirk wanted to have. The TPUSA CEO replied:

“We wanted to have four. Yeah. And I was praying to God that I was pregnant when he got murdered.”

Erika stated how her pregnancy would have been an “ultimate blessing,”

“I was like, ‘Oh, goodness that was going to be the ultimate blessing out of this catastrophe.’”

A rumor about Erika Kirk’s pregnancy had appeared on social media recently, but it went viral after her recent confession. Many users asserted that she was eight weeks pregnant while making bizarre allegations. Contrary to the online assertions, Erika Kirk is not expecting a baby.

The TPUSA chief discreetly mentioned that she prayed about being pregnant, but implied that she was not actually pregnant. Kirk also addressed her hug with Vice President JD Vance. The viral moment from a TPUSA event had previously sparked speculation online.

Erika Kirk shuts online trolls as she breaks the silence over her viral hug with JD Vance

During the final Megyn Kelly Live tour show, the host chatted with Charlie Kirk’s widow over various topics. Kelly also addressed the hate against Erika and described it as “one of the most unexpected, strange, terrible things.” Kirk stated that she is okay with the world not understanding her.

Kelly then asked her guest about the world's reaction to her hug with JD Vance, to which Erika responded with laughter. She said:

“Whoever is, like, hating on a hug needs a hug themselves. I will give you a free hug anytime you want a hug. My love language is touch, if you will.”

Erika Kirk recounted her hug with JD Vance:

“I will give you a play-by-play. I'm walking. They just played the emotional video. I'm walking over. He's walking over. I'm starting to cry. He says, ‘He's so proud of you.’ And I say, ‘God bless you.’ And I touch the back of his head. Anyone who I've hugged that I have touched the back of your head when I hug you, I always say, ‘God bless you.’”

She hit back at social media trolls:

“If you want to take that out of context, go right ahead. Again, that to me shows that you need a hug more than anyone else.”

Kelly jokingly remarked on the internet trolling:

“They were acting like you touched the back of his a**.”

Erika quipped:

“I feel like I wouldn't get as much hate if I did that versus [touching the back of his head].”

For those unaware, JD Vance attended a TPUSA event at the University of Mississippi (Ole Miss) in October. Erika Kirk welcomed him on the stage, as they greeted each other with a brief hug. The screenshots of the event later went viral on social media.

After the pictures of the hug went viral, rumors of a divorce between Vance and Usha Vance also emerged on the internet, with a fake quote attributed to VPOTUS appearing to confirm them. However, various rumors surrounding the vice president and second lady’s relationship have primarily been the result of online speculation.