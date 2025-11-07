“Our Generations Tammy Faye": Erika Kirk breaking down at Fox Patriot awards triggers viral comparison to Late televangelist

Erika Kirk accepts the inaugural Charlie Kirk Legacy Award onstage during the 2025 Fox Nation Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on November 06, 2025 in Greenvale, New York. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Erika Kirk’s latest appearance is prompting comparisons with late televangelist Tammy Faye. After Kirk appeared on stage on November 6 to receive the inaugural “Charlie Kirk Legacy Award” during the Fox Nation Patriot Awards event, Charlie Kirk’s widow tearfully promised her husband’s supporters that she would not be silenced.

Kirk, who took over as the CEO of Turning Point USA after her husband was shot and killed while speaking at an engagement at Utah Valley University, has become more publicly active in her new role.

Kirk is also known for frequently tearing up while speaking about Charlie Kirk’s untimely death and his mission.

Often, Kirk’s tearful appearances are criticized by netizens who take to social media to comment on what they feel is an inauthentic expression of emotion.

After Kirk’s most recent appearance, a clip in which she was wiping away her tears quickly became viral as netizens began comparing her to Tammy Faye.

Now, netizens are taking to X to vehemently insist that Erika Kirk’ frequent crying in public reminds them of Tammy Faye, who’s million-dollar empire came crashing down with accusations of fraud and s*xual misconduct in the 80s.

According to The LA Times, Tammys tears, which were often smudged by her mascara became famous at the time, prompting satires on television.

While emphasizing that Kirk could take up the mantle of becoming Tammy for the modern generation, a netizen wrote,

“Looks like we found our generation’s Tammy Faye!!!”

Looks like we found our generation’s Tammy Faye!!! 😬 https://t.co/7ZV4F3tPtC — Dr PhD Observer (@Bella_Shiraz) November 7, 2025

Another social media user upheld the view on X, and remarked,

“She is turning into Tammy faye baker.”

One netizen went as far to insist that Kirk could be the re-incarnation of Tammy, who passed away in 2007. The netizen commented,

“I swear to gawd, she is TAMMY FAYE BAKER re-incarnated…”

In his criticism, another netizen detracted both Kirk and Tammy, and stated,

“She looks and sounds more like Tammy Faye Bakker every time I see her. And about as genuine.”

A netizen expressed their support of Charlie Kirk, but shared their opinion of his wife, and remarked,

“I really liked Charlie, but she gives me Tammy Faye vibes…”

While netizens largely shared that they thought the widow displayed inauthentic emotions, one Internet user expressed their support of Tammy in comparison to Kirk, and wrote,

“Tammy Faye wiped both wet eyes. The other woman consistently dabs at one dry eye, always the left. So it's Tammy Faye who's giving realness in this match up.”

Tammy Faye wiped both wet eyes. The other woman consistently dabs at one dry eye, always the left. So it's Tammy Faye who's giving realness in this match up. — MsVespa 🛵 (@msvespa) November 7, 2025

About the scandals that impacted Tammy Faye and her then-husband

Tammy Faye, who alongside her first husband Jim Bakker led the televangelist program, The PTL Club, frequently cried in public after the former couple’s empire was plagued by scandals.

At the height of their success, Tammy and Jim also ran a program called The Jim and Tammy Show in addition to their PTL ministry, which reportedly earned millions of dollars each month, according to The LA Times.

They also started and ran Heritage USA, a Christian theme park and resort.

However, in 1987, Tammy had a dr*g-fuelled breakdown, following which she and Jim opened up to their supporters about her dr*g addiction, as per ABC News.

At the time, Jim was also accused of s*xual misconduct when a former church secretary alleged that she had a s*xual encounter with him which she could not characterize as consensual, noted the news outlet.

Other allegations also emerged against Jim, who was later accused of being gay by Jerry Falwell, the minister who took over after the Bakkers became embroiled in scandal.

Meanwhile, by 1989, Jim was convicted on charges of fraud and conspiracy after a trial, as per New York Times. Initially sentenced to 45 years in prison, Jim’s sentence was reduced to 8 years and he was fined $500,000.

While Jim was in jail, Tammy asked him for a divorce.