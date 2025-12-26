How did Perry Bamonte die? Cause of death revealed for The Cure guitarist at 65

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 11: Perry Bamonte of The Cure perform on stage at OVO Arena Wembley on December 11, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Jim Dyson/Getty Images)

The Cure's guitarist and keyboardist Perry Bamonte passed away at age 65. The band confirmed his death in a statement shared on their website on December 26 that also confirms the late musician's cause of death - a short illness over Christmas.

They wrote:

"It is with great enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas."

The announcement also covered how Bamonte was a "vital part of The Cure story." It also remembers him as someone "quiet, intensive, intuitive, constant, and hugely creative."

The Cure's former drummer, Lol Tolhurst, took to Instagram to share his reaction to his former bandmate's passing. He posted a throwback photo of the two of them. He wrote in the caption that it was "so sad" to hear about Bamonte's death.

He's sending condolences to all who knew that late musician, adding: "Farewell Teddy."

Perry Bamonte became a full-time member of The Cure in 1990

Born Perry Anchangelo Bamonte on September 3, 1960, in London. Perry Bamonte was part of The Cure since 1984. But he didn't start as a guitarist and keyboard player for the band. He started as a member of their road crew, joining his brother as the band's tour manager.

He went on to become a guitar technician and personal assistant to Robert Smith before joining the band as a full-time member in 1990.

The Cure's statement confirming his passing also recalled their history with the late musician. They wrote:

"Looking after the band from 1984 through 1989, he became a full time member of The Cure in 1990, playing guitar, six string bass, and keyboard."

Perry Bamonte worked on several of The Cure's albums. They said in the statement that it includes Wish, Wild Mood Swings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits, and their self-titled album.

He also performed with The Cure on "more than 400 shows over 14 years" while he was with them.

ABC News reported that the band's singer and leader, Robert Smith, ended up firing Bamonte from the band in 2005. Keyboardist Roger O'Donnell was also fired from the band at the same time because Smith was transforming The Cure into a three-piece.

But according to the band's statement. Perry Bamonte rejoined The Cure sometime in 2022. He played another 90 shows with the band during that second stint. They further wrote:

"He rejoined The Cure in 2022, playing 90 shows, some of the best in the band's history, culminating with The Show of a Lost World concert."

Their last performance together was in London on November 1, 2024. It was a one-off event to launch their first album after 16 years, Songs of a Lost World. ABC reported that the concert was filmed for The Cure: The Show of a Lost World which was released in cinemas worldwide this month.

Perry Bamonte is survived by his wife, Donna.