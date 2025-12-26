How is life with four children for Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova? Family details explored

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova with their kids (Image via Instagram/@annakournikova)

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have quietly moved into the next stage of parenthood after welcoming their fourth child in December 2025. The couple, who were known to fiercely protect their private life, are now living as a family of six, and that transition has been nothing but joyful and energetic from what insiders close to them describe.

The arrival of their latest offspring comes over two decades since the couple first got together in 2001, having met on the set of Iglesias' Escape music video.

The singer and ex-tennis star have since then largely stayed out of the limelight, preferring to try to make a stable and grounded family life together.

They are already the parents of twins Lucy and Nicholas, now eight, and daughter Mary, five.

According to People, friends describe them as very hands-on parents who legitimately love their family life. The family is reported to be down to earth and routine-oriented, focused on spending time together as opposed to being in the spotlight.

Holidays, in fact, have assumed a much more significant role since the arrival of their fourth child. According to sources close to them, family gatherings are still very close-knit affairs with immediate relatives as opposed to a large social circle and the mentality of spending time together rather than public celebration.

A look into Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's commitment towards their family

It’s fatherhood that has had the most impact on Enrique Iglesias’ career decisions. Although he still performs and tours, it has been reported that he has tried to downsize his commitments over the years so that he can be at home more.

Friends say that leaving his children has grown increasingly painful, an indication of how central parenting has become to his identity.

Meanwhile, Kournikova has led a mostly domestic life since retiring from professional tennis at 21, focusing on privacy and protection for her family.

One of the most photographed athletes on the planet not long ago, she has retreated from public life, opting for a more private family oriented life with her longtime partner Enrique Iglesias.

Early retirement for Anna Kournikova was a result of constant injuries, eventually stepping out of the game with major accomplishments. She made it to the Wimbledon semifinals in 1997; her highest world ranking in singles was No. 8, and in doubles, she reached world No. 1.

With Martina Hingis, she claimed a pair of Australian Open doubles titles and became a constant presence in the latter rounds of Grand Slam events.

After retirement, Kournikova became the target of much invasive press coverage and intense security measures were required to ensure her safety at times, including one stalking episode in which the pursuit was reportedly fueled by gangster Alexander "Sasha The Russian" Mazaev.

There have been only occasional appearances in recent years, though social media posts from time to time provide fleeting images of her life. Nowadays, Kournikova is concentrating on being a mother and family woman.

The couple’s home in Miami is itself a testament to that desire for privacy. Tall walls, few public appearances and infrequent posting on social media help protect their children from media scrutiny.