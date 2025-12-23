Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova announce the arrival of baby no. 4

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova welcome baby no. 4 by posting on Instagram.(Image via Instagram@annakournikova)

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have welcomed baby no. 4, confirming the news with the same private approach they have used for years. The couple revealed the birth through a simple newborn photo and a short caption, without sharing the baby’s name or gender. The update arrives months after pregnancy reports surfaced, and it expands their family of five into a family of six, alongside their twins and younger daughter.

For readers trying to track what is confirmed versus what is still unknown, the key details are the birth date in the caption, the post date, and the couple’s consistent pattern of keeping major family milestones out of the spotlight until they are ready to share. Here is what they posted, what reporting has said about the pregnancy timeline, and where Enrique’s work schedule stands now.

How Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova announced baby no. 4, and what the post confirms

Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova confirmed the arrival of their fourth child with a single, quiet post, built around a close-up newborn photo and a date. In the announcement, the couple did not share a birth announcement statement, a press release, or a formal name reveal. Instead, they let the picture and the caption do all the work. As per an Instagram post dated December 22, 2025, Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova jointly wrote,

“My Sunshine 12.17.2025.”

That caption has been treated as the baby’s birth date, and it also explains why the announcement surfaced a few days after the arrival. The post did not include the baby’s name. It also did not include any language confirming the baby’s gender.

That restraint fits how the couple has handled personal news across their relationship. Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova have been together for more than two decades, and they rarely do big public rollouts around their private life. When they share family updates, they often do it on their own time, with minimal detail, and without a long explanation attached.

Enrique Iglesias has also spoken in the past about how strongly he feels about fatherhood, even while keeping family details limited. As per a People.com report dated March 13, 2018, Enrique Iglesias said,

“I love my babies! I love them very much.”

The quote, recalled in coverage of one of his live shows, has often been used to explain why his public schedule has become more selective since he became a parent.

Pregnancy reporting timeline, and what is known about their other children

The pregnancy itself was not confirmed by the couple in real time. Reporting during 2025 indicated Anna Kournikova was expecting again, with the couple continuing their usual approach of not responding directly to the coverage. After the baby no. 4 post, the timeline most readers are looking for becomes simpler. The pregnancy was reported months earlier. The birth appears to be dated in the caption. The public confirmation arrived after the baby was already here.

For the family context, the couple already shared three children before this announcement. Their twins, Lucy and Nicholas, were born in December 2017. Their third child, Mary, was born in January 2020. The baby no. 4 update now places them as parents of four children, with the older three still largely kept out of public view beyond occasional, controlled social posts.

Anna Kournikova has also been quoted in older coverage discussing her interest in having children, long before she became a parent. As per a People.com report dated December 17, 2025, Anna Kournikova said,

“I absolutely want to have children, whether I have my own or adopt.”

The quote has circulated for years because it aligns with the path the couple later chose, which has been family-first and publicity-light. As per an insider source from People dated December 23, 2025,

"Anna and Enrique are very happy to become parents again,”

The source added,

“They have proven to be great parents to their three children, and both of them love the process. They enjoy the activities and all that goes along with raising children.”

Where Enrique is professionally right now, and how parenthood has shaped his schedule

Enrique Iglesias has continued performing and releasing music, but his public rhythm has looked more controlled in recent years, with bursts of touring rather than constant, long runs. That approach has been linked in multiple reports to prioritizing time at home with his children, especially as the family has grown.

In 2025, Enrique Iglesias remained active as a live performer, including international appearances that were documented through official channels. His official website’s news feed included late-2025 updates tied to Abu Dhabi and Mumbai, pointing to short, high-profile stops rather than an always-on tour cycle. That kind of schedule matches what fans have noticed since he became a father, with shows spaced out and followed by longer quiet stretches.

He has also acknowledged the shift directly when discussing his personal life in interviews. As per HOLA! USA report dated February 16, 2024, Enrique Iglesias said,

“I'm relaxing, spending time at home with my kids, taking them to school, watching them grow. I have three children: six-year-old twins and a four-year-old daughter, and it feels like they grow up a little every day.”

Looking ahead, Enrique Iglesias is also listed for at least one major 2026 European date, including a May 9, 2026, concert in Gdańsk, Poland, at Polsat Plus Arena Gdańsk, indicating that live shows are still part of the plan, just in a more spaced-out format.

Stay tuned for more updates.