The Odyssey release date, cast & characters, where to watch and more

The Odyssey is the upcoming cinematic epic directed by Christopher Nolan, who also wrote the screenplay. The film is based on Homer’s ancient eponymous Greek epic poem, considered one of the most influential works in Western literature, which chronicles Odysseus' long journey after the Trojan War. It is scheduled for release in theaters in the United States on July 17, 2026.

The film marks the 13th feature release of Christopher Nolan, following his mammoth box office and critical success with Oppenheimer. The music for the film has been composed by Ludwig Göransson, known for his work in films such as The Mandalorian, Oppenheimer, and Sinners.

Early filming for The Odyssey took place in Messinia, western Greece, before the cast, which included Matt Damon, Tom Holland and Zendaya, moved to Sicily. Some scenes were filmed on Favignana, a location tied to Odysseus’ mythic journey.

Release schedule of The Odyssey

The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s epic adaptation of Homer’s classic, is scheduled for a theatrical release in the United States and worldwide on July 17, 2026.

Exploring the plot of The Odyssey

The Odyssey is one of the most influential works in Western literature, traditionally attributed to the ancient Greek poet Homer and believed to have been composed in the 8th century BC. Spanning 24 books, the epic follows Odysseus, king of Ithaca, and his arduous, perilous journey to return home after the fall of Troy.

Although his journey lasts 10 years, the poem mainly focuses on the final six weeks and is notable for its non-linear structure. The story begins in Ithaca with Odysseus’ wife, Penelope, and son, Telemachus, who searches for news of his missing father by visiting Trojan War veterans Nestor and Menelaus.

Odysseus appears later, stranded on Ogygia as a captive of the nymph Calypso, before the gods secure his release. He recounts his trials to the Phaeacians, including encounters with the Lotus-Eaters, giants, the sorceress Circe, the Cyclops and deadly sea monsters, while enduring Poseidon’s relentless wrath and losing his crew.

In the final act, Odysseus returns to Ithaca in disguise, reunites with Telemachus, and, with Athena’s help, defeats the suitors occupying his home to reclaim his identity and family.

Meet the cast members of The Odyssey

The Odyssey is set to feature one of the most star-studded casts of 2026, led by Matt Damon as the legendary Greek hero Odysseus. Tom Holland, best known as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man, takes on the role of Telemachus, Odysseus’s determined son searching for his long-lost father.

Charlize Theron has also confirmed her casting as Circe, the powerful and enigmatic goddess of sorcery who plays a key role in Odysseus’s journey.

Anne Hathaway appears in the film as Penelope, the faithful wife of Odysseus.

The specific characters portrayed by many of the remaining cast members have not yet been revealed and speculation continues to surround their roles. Even so, the ensemble lineup is notably impressive, featuring Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jon Bernthal, Lupita Nyong’o, Mia Goth, Elliot Page, John Leguizamo and Benny Safdie.

Where to watch The Odyssey?

The Odyssey will initially be available in the United States exclusively in theaters, including standard screens as well as IMAX and IMAX 70 mm.

There is currently no confirmed home streaming release yet.

