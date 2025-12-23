How many episodes are there in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2? Episode count and more

Image: Warner Bros. TV/YouTube

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 premiered on Hulu in the U.S. on December 22, 2025. It will be available for international viewers in February 2026. Created by Ben Bocquelet, this animated slapstick comedy sitcom follows Gumball Watterson, "a cynical yet good-natured blue anthropomorphic cat," and his companion Darwin, "silly goldfish," whose everyday life somehow always turns into total madness.

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball is a continuation of the original series, The Amazing World of Gumball, produced under the same banner by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe. The original series was a popular show on Cartoon Network. It ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2019. After it ended, the creators announced The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball.

The first season, which also works as the seventh season of the original series, was released with 20 episodes on July 28, 2025. The second season has 20 episodes.

How many episodes are there in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2?

Just like the first season, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball follows the same episode format. It has 20 episodes, all released at once on Hulu or Hulu on Disney+. This animated show can be binge-watched, making it an ideal choice for Gumball fans.

As with the first season, U.S. viewers get to stream the episodes before the international release. Season 2 will also be released first in the U.S. All 20 episodes of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 will premiere on February 6, 2026, on HBO Max and Cartoon Network for international viewers.

Episode guide and streaming options for The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2

For U.S. viewers, the show is now available to stream on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+. All 20 episodes have been released simultaneously, and fans will need an active subscription to stream them. Hulu offers several subscription plans to suit different viewers. The basic Hulu (With Ads) plan costs $6.99 per month, while Hulu Premium, which has no ads, is priced at $9.99 per month. Viewers can also choose bundle options, such as the Disney+ and Hulu bundle for $7.99 per month, or the Disney+ and Hulu Premium bundle for $10.99 per month, which includes ad-free streaming.

For international viewers, this animated show will be released on February 6, 2026, on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Here’s the full episode guide of The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2

Episode 1- The Summoning

Episode 2- The Unfollow

Episode 3- The Promposal

Episode 4- The Trumpet

Episode 5- The Synthesis

Episode 6- The Cheapmas

Episode 7- The Score

Episode 8- The Diary

Episode 9- The Punishment

Episode 10- The Roast

Episode 11- The Survivalists

Episode 12- The Labels

Episode 13- The Fools

Episode 14- The Homework

Episode 15- The Sonder

Episode 16- The Mister

Episode 17- The Tracking

Episode 18- Pants

Episode 19- The Necroprancer

Episode 20- The Rewrite

The synopsis of the show reads,

‘’The Watterson family is back to prove that reality is just a suggestion in their wonderfully weird world. Gumball, Darwin and the town of Elmore are more chaotic, hilarious, and bizarre than ever before, navigating a fresh wave of absurdity. This season tackles a promposal involving Penny faking her own death, outright pandemonium with wild animals invading the suburbs, and a witchy student cult attempting a yearbook séance.’’

With Season 2 now streaming, fans have a lot more Elmore chaos ahead, as the show has been renewed for a third and fourth season. Release and production details remain unknown.