The Odyssey trailer breakdown: All about the thrilling look at Christopher Nolan’s upcoming epic action fantasy

Universal Studios released the first sweeping trailer of The Odyssey on Monday December 22 2025. Christopher Nolan’s ambitious adaptation of the ancient Greek epic follows Matt Damon as the titular character as he embarks on a dangerous and far-reaching journey.

The visually grand film was shot across multiple global locations and captured entirely on large-format IMAX film cameras.

The movie features an expansive ensemble cast that includes Robert Pattinson, Himesh Patel, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong’o, Elliot Page, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, Benny Safdie, John Leguizamo, Bill Irwin, Samantha Morton, Jesse Garcia, and Will Yun Lee. Nolan, fresh off winning Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Director for Oppenheimer, also wrote the screenplay for The Odyssey, adapting Homer’s timeless epic that has endured for thousands of years.

The trailer highlights the scale and intensity of the project, underscoring Nolan’s signature approach to epic storytelling and technical spectacle.

The Odyssey is scheduled to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2026.

What is seen in The Odyssey trailer?

Matt Damon stars as Odysseus, the courageous and clever king of Ithaca who spends 10 years struggling to return home after playing a pivotal role in the Trojan War.

His journey keeps him separated from his devoted wife, Penelope, and his dutiful son, Telemachus, as he faces both external dangers and inner conflict.

In the trailer, Odysseus reflects on the cost of war, admitting that after years of battle, nothing can stand between his men and home, not even himself.

Along his perilous path, he encounters legendary figures from Greek mythology including the cyclops Polyphemus, the alluring but deadly Sirens and the powerful witch Circe.

While Odysseus battles these threats at sea, Penelope remains in Ithaca fending off persistent suitors, as Telemachus struggles with the long absence of his father.

The footage also shows Odysseus shipwrecked and leading his forces against supernatural enemies.

The trailer concludes on an emotional note, with Penelope asking Odysseus to promise he will return and him responding with uncertainty, underscoring the immense stakes and emotional weight of his journey.

Key takeaways from The Odyssey trailer

Odysseus’ journey to the Underworld

A film by Christopher Nolan shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. Experience The Odyssey prologue in IMAX before Avatar: Fire and Ash. pic.twitter.com/uGImf8sbFv — The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) December 18, 2025

The trailer’s most haunting moment shows Odysseus in the Underworld where ash-covered soldiers rise through heavy mist, leaving him visibly shaken.

In The Odyssey, this journey represents a search for knowledge as he meets Tiresias, fallen heroes and loved ones while confronting grief and the cost of war.

The presence of mythical creatures

A film by Christopher Nolan. Shot entirely with IMAX film cameras. In theaters 7 17 26. #TheOdysseyMovie pic.twitter.com/lizYuc3Mu7 — The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) July 2, 2025

One of the trailer’s biggest reveals is the Cyclops Polyphemus, signaling that Christopher Nolan is preserving the story’s mythological core.

The encounter is a crucial turning point, as Odysseus blinding the Cyclops triggers Poseidon’s curse and shapes the rest of his journey.

First glimpse of King Agamemnon

Matt Damon is Odysseus. A film by Christopher Nolan, #TheOdysseyMovie is in theaters July 17, 2026. pic.twitter.com/7a5YbfqVfG — The Odyssey Movie (@odysseymovie) February 17, 2025

Early in the trailer, Odysseus bows to a Greek commander who may be Agamemnon, later encountering a similar figure in the Underworld, played by Benny Safdie.

Representing power and authority the character may serve as a parallel to Odysseus’ own journey home in Christopher Nolan’s film.

Poseidon’s curse

The trailer’s storm-filled second half highlights Poseidon’s curse as Odysseus rows alone with only a wrecked ship left from his once-great fleet.

This suffering isn’t random but the result of Poseidon’s wrath, sparked by Odysseus’ pride when he revealed his identity after escaping the Cyclops.

Battle of Troy and the trojan horse

The trailer features the Trojan Horse, emphasizing Odysseus as a clever strategist rather than a brute. Shots of the massive horse and soldiers hiding inside highlight his intelligence, which, while central to his success, ultimately becomes the cause of his divine punishment.

