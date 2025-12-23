Big Brother star Mickey Lee in critical condition as the family launches a GoFundMe

Big Brother star Mickey Lee (Image via Getty)

Big Brother alum Mickey Lee is hospitalized after a serious medical emergency, according to her family and friends.

Lee, who appeared on season 27 of the CBS reality show, is currently in the intensive care unit after suffering a series of cardiac arrests. Her condition was shared publicly through a GoFundMe page created to help with medical costs.

It tells us that Lee is in the Intensive Care Unit and is receiving continuous care. It indicates that she is being watched over by physicians and cared for by people she loves.

No other medical details have been disclosed. The site states that the emergency came without warning and has resulted in very high hospital bills.

Lee was a contestant on Big Brother earlier this year and was kicked out on day 59 of the game. While she was on the show, she mentioned that she was an event curator and that she lived in Atlanta. She is a native of Jacksonville, Florida.

Currently, GoFundMe has raised over $12, 000 against a target of $22, 000. The family has requested more help and said that they would keep you posted when there is news.

___________________________________________________________

Big Brother star's Health emergency and family update

The GoFundMe page was set up on Monday by organizer Kori Smith, who shared details about Lee’s condition. In the post, Smith wrote, “Mickey recently suffered a series of cardiac arrests and is now in the ICU in critical but stable condition.”

The update adds that Lee has been under close medical care since being admitted.

The fundraiser explains that Lee’s family is dealing with both emotional stress and financial pressure. It states that donations will help pay for hospital bills and care needed during recovery.

“The road ahead will be long and challenging,” Smith wrote in the message to supporters.

The page additionally conveys the details of Lee's life, mentioning that she currently resides in Atlanta and is originally from Jacksonville, Florida. It talked about her participation in Big Brother and the welcome she has got from friends, fans, and fellow houseguests since the announcement of her news.

At the latest count, the total amount to be raised for the cause has been more than halfway reached. Smith expressed his gratitude to the donors and supporters in these words:

"Thank you for your generosity, prayers, and support." There is no indication of time for Lee's recuperation, and her family has not disclosed any further medical updates except those that can be seen on the fundraising page.

____________________________________________________________

Big Brother run and castmate response

Lee appeared on season 27 of Big Brother, which ended on September 28. She was evicted on day 59, placing her in the middle of the season’s rankings.

During the show, Lee spoke about her work as an event curator and her life in Atlanta. The season was won by Ashley Hollis, a 25-year-old attorney based in New York City.

Even though Lee did not reach the finale, she remained part of post-season discussions among cast members. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly before the finale aired, fellow contestant Cliffton “Will” Williams named Lee as the player he most wished had stayed longer among those voted out before the jury phase.

“Mickey for sure,” Williams said. “Mickey and I were close in the house, and she’s a good friend.” He also mentioned daily life in the house, saying, “She was an amazing cook, and I miss that.”

The GoFundMe page reflects similar comments about Lee’s relationships. It says she has affected many people through her time on the show and beyond. The family continues to ask for support while Lee remains hospitalized and receiving care.

__________________________________________________-

Stay tuned for more updates.