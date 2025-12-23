Who was Tatyana Remley married to? Estranged husband of socialite who put a hit out on him details their last conversation before her death at 44

Tatyana Remley (Photo: Instagram/@tnremley)

Tatyana Remley's estranged husband has shared their last conversation, which took place the day she committed suicide. For the unversed, the model and socialite filed for divorce from her husband, Mark Remley, in 2023, after 12 years of marriage.

He hired investigators who found out that Tatyana contacted their mutual friend and asked them to find a hitman who would assassinate Mark. Remley then told the authorities about her plan, and she was caught as an investigator pretended to be a hitman.

Tatyana was caught carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and possessing a loaded firearm in it. She was charged with solicitation of murder. The model pleaded guilty and served a one-year prison sentence.

After her release, Mark and Tatyana reconciled. However, he recorded her admitting that she set fire to their mansion in Del Mar, which was worth $6 million. Tatyana was charged with arson and was scheduled to appear in court in March 2026.

Tatyana committed suicide outside the Princess Pub and Grille in San Diego on December 18. Mark told The Daily Mail that he talked to her on FaceTime that day. Tatyana Remley told him that she was on a date with a man at the pub, and he was acting like "a jerk" to her.

Mark asked her if she was alright, and he offered to call 911 on her behalf. Tatyana replied that she could handle the situation and hung up.

"She FaceTimed me while in the bathroom stall and told me, 'I'm with this guy and he's being a jerk,'" Mark said. "I told her to just leave. I told her, 'Do you have this, because I can send help if you need it. I can call 911 if you're in trouble. She answered, 'No, I got this.' She hung up and that was our last conversation."

Two hours later, her dead body was found outside the San Diego pub, as Tatyana reportedly shot herself in the head. The San Diego Police Department confirmed her death.

Tatyana Remley's estranged husband filed a missing person report the next day

As Mark did not get any update from the model, he filed a missing person report at the police station the next morning. Police officers and San Diego Medical Examiners called him and shared that Tatyana Remley had committed suicide the night before.

Mark Remley told the Daily Mail that he did not expect the socialite to take her own life. He also shared that he tried to get Tatyana help many times throughout their marriage as she reportedly faced mental struggles. He noted that despite their failed marriage, he did not wish Tatyana Remley to die.

"I did not see this coming. I loved her and yes, our marriage ended very badly... I couldn't stay any longer after she tried to hire someone to kill me. I fled for my life and went to the other side of the country. But this was the last thing I thought would happen to her," he said.

Tatyana Remley is survived by her son and daughter, whom she had with her previous partners. Mark told the media outlet that he talked to the children's fathers and is discussing what to do with their remains.

Stay tuned for more updates on Tatyana Remley.