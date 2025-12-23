Vince Zampella net worth: Fortune explored in wake of Call of Duty developer's untimely car crash death

Vince Zampella's death was confirmed by EA in a statement (Image via Getty)

Vince Zampella, 55, recently lost his life in an accident on Sunday, December 21. He was involved in the development of Call of Duty. The popular game designer additionally became popular for serving as the head of companies like Ripple Effect Studios.

According to the BBC, Zampella even contributed to the formation of other titles. This included Apex Legends and Medal of Honor. Vince’s journey started with companies such as GameTek. He boasted a fortune of $40 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

NBC4 Investigates claimed that Vince Zampella died on the Angeles Crest Highway in Southern California during daytime. Vince was reportedly in his Ferrari, which was driving towards the south.

Another individual was also inside the car, who was thrown out of the car after it crashed into a concrete barrier when it came out of a tunnel. The vehicle was on fire after the hit.

Moreover, the driver could not get out of it and was later pronounced dead on the spot. The passenger succumbed to the wounds at the hospital.

The Highway Patrol told People magazine that the Communication Center initially responded to the crash. As of this writing, the authorities have not confirmed the involvement of drugs and alcohol in any manner.

Electronic Arts expressed its grief in a statement, describing Vince Zampella’s influence in the world of video games as “profound and far-reaching.” They even mentioned:

“A friend, colleague, leader and visionary creator, his work helped shape modern interactive entertainment and inspired millions of players and developers around the world. His legacy will continue to shape how games are made and how players connect for generations to come.”

Vince Zampella earned a lot from his work on video games

The Los Angeles native became a popular figure associated with multiple gaming companies throughout his journey.

Celebrity Net Worth stated that his games primarily featured the best aspects, including storytelling and multiplayer.

Vince Zampella’s LinkedIn profile says that his career began many years ago at Panasonic Interactive Media as the Senior Producer. He later served in the same position at SegaSoft. Zampella later became the CEO of Infinity Ward.

During a conversation with Barron’s around three years ago, Vince said that he grew up playing many board games and arcade games.

Zampella recalled his experience of working at 2015, a company where he contributed his skills to Medal of Honor.

“All the titles rolled up to me. We were actually working on a Half Life expansion when I started in 2015. It was both Gearbox and us both working at one. I remember we went to a meeting at Valve and it was obvious they hated the guy that owned 2015. I was like, ‘Oh crap. What did I do?’ That ended up not working out. And then we ended up working on Medal of Honor,” he added.

Vince Zampella even referred to the success of Call of Duty. He stated that it feels good that whenever he turns on the television, the game is frequently mentioned. He claimed that it was a project that left a different kind of impact on pop culture.

After working with Infinity Ward for eight years, Zampella established another company, Respawn Entertainment, as revealed in the LinkedIn account.

He was working for Electronic Arts as the Executive Vice President before his death.

Vince additionally contributed a lot to the popularity of other games like Battlefield, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Titanfall, and more.