How many kids did Vince Zampella have? Inside the family life of the 'Call of Duty' co-creator

Vince Zampella tragically passed on Sunday, December 21, 2025, after the Ferrari he was driving on the Southern California Angeles Crest highway slammed into a concrete barrier and caught on Fire. The Call of Duty co-creator is survived by three children, Quentin, Kyle and Courtney, who were reported as minors in 2015. The authorities didn't report the 55-year-old’s cause of death.

The California Highway Patrol released a report of the accident stating that “for unknown reasons” Zampella’s vehicle veered off the runway and, after striking a concrete barrier, went up in flames. They added:

“The passenger was ejected from the vehicle, and the driver remained trapped. Both parties succumbed to their injuries.”

It is not certain whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

More details on Vince Zampella’s family

Zampella was married to Brigitte for 18 years before she reportedly filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. According to TMZ’s report on December 23, 2015, Brigitte filed for primary custody of the children and asked for spousal support.

The divorce was reported as amicable, and there was no evidence of a prenuptial agreement.

The prolific developer started out working in the graphic design and digital video section at GameTek before moving to Atari to work in its PC division.

He met Call of Duty co-founder Jason West while working at SegaSoft. They created the Medal of Honour set during WWII.

They founded Infinity Ward alongside Grant Collier in 2002 and went into business with Activision to create the mega successful Call of Duty franchise—the third best-selling in the world after Mario and Tetris. It boasts more than 100 million monthly players and has earned more than $30 billion.

Video game company EA described Zampella’s death as an unimaginable loss in a statement:

“This is an unimaginable loss, and our hearts are with Vince’s family, his loved ones, and all those touched by his work.”

