Who is Ken Goldin? Everything to know about the man behind King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 3

Noah Scheinmann and Ken Goldin (Image Via Getty)

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 3 will be releasing on December 23, 2025.

The Netflix reality show showcases how costly and rare collectibles are sold to potential buyers via Goldin Auctions.

These items can be anything from a trading card to a priced jersey that Lionel Messi wore while scoring his 500th career goal.

The show also features several celeb guests like Mike Tyson, Karl Malone, Logan Paul and more.

These celebs are there to either buy or sell a rare collectible.

But the man who is the main focus of the show is Goldin Auction’s executive chairman, Ken Goldin.

Ken is a known name in the world of collectibles. He is known to have sold collectibles worth $2 billion.

Some of these collectibles are related to history, pop culture, and sports.

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch season 3: Meet Ken Goldin







Goldin started his journey in 1978 with buying and selling trading cards as reported by Bloomberg in 2021.

He was a fan of the Philadelphia Phillies’s Mike Schmidt and Steve Carlton.

Ken would often go to the local market to buy trading cards at the pharmacy.

Once he and his father got a bag full of cards from the flea market, out of which he kept the best cards for himself and sold the rest.

This hobby led to Goldin and his father, Paul, starting Score Board Inc. in 1986.

The company brought in famous athletes who would provide them with autographs on trading cards, as reported by Bloomberg.

He also frequently made appearances on television.

His journey in the world of auction was not easy, and many looked down on him.

In an article in Bloomberg, Ryan Schinman, who is an investor in Goldin Auction, stated:



“When talking to bigger auction houses, they’d laugh about it and think of him as that guy from TV.”



He started Goldin Auctions in 2012, which was acquired by eBay in 2024.

Ken, however, still is the owner of the company.

Ken is passionate about his work and talked about the biggest misconception people have about collectibles in an interview with PEOPLE.

He said:



“It's not fuddy-duddy. It's not nerdy. Look, when I was a kid collecting baseball cards at 12, 13 years old, I was a nerd, right? I was playing with baseball cards instead of going out on dates, but it worked out well for me. So to me, I think it's really that anything can be a collectible and I think that's what the difference is. People see these old TV ads from The Franklin Mint with this chess set or maybe these old boring figurines and they think that's a collectible, but no.”



He also expanded in the world of Hollywood and entertainment collectibles by buying Studio Auction in 2025.

Ken talked about his aspirations with Beckett in 2025.

He stated:



“The show, its opening up other avenues of business, so, I want to start selling coins. I want to become a leader in that business. I want to be as strong in as many areas as possible.”



Goldin further continued:



“ I want to be number one in comic books. I want to be number one in TCG, I want to be number one in Hollywood, rock and roll, and entertainment as well.”



Ken talked about his success with Bloomberg and marvelled at the thought of becoming so big.

He remarked:



“ I’m getting all my deals ’cause I’m Ken Goldin. It’s so freaking weird.”



Stay tuned for more such updates.