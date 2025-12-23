The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 voice cast: Every character featured in the animated series and the actors behind them

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball Season 2 (Custom cover edited by Primetimer, Original Image ©️Warner Bros. TV)

The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 premiered on December 22, 2025, in the United States. It continues the revival of the popular animated series originally called The Amazing World of Gumball, which ran from 2011 to 2019.

Created by Ben Bocquelet and produced by Hanna-Barbera Studios Europe, the show combines 2D, 3D, CGI, puppetry, live-action and photorealism to achieve its unique visual style.

The story follows the Watterson family, comprising a blue cat named Gumball, his goldfish brother Darwin, his genius sister Anais, their overworked mom Nicole and their lazy dad Richard, in the chaotic town of Elmore, where everyday life turns into absurd, satirical adventures.

To maintain the youthful sound of the child characters years after the original run, the revival recast Gumball, Darwin, and Anais with new young actors, while the parents, Nicole and Richard, retained their original voices for continuity.

This keeps the sharp humor, family moments and wild antics that fans love for kids and adults.

Who voices the characters in The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2?

Alkaio Thiele voices Gumball Watterson - He plays the 12-year-old blue cat who starts most of the trouble. He voiced Spider-Man in Spidey and His Amazing Friends and Janner in The Wingfeather Saga . He also appeared in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.

He plays the 12-year-old blue cat who starts most of the trouble. He voiced Spider-Man in and Janner in . He also appeared in Hero Hunter as Darwin Watterson - Gumball's optimistic, adopted 10-year-old goldfish brother with legs, always supportive despite the chaos. Hunter brings a fresh, innocent take to the role in this revival.

Gumball's optimistic, adopted 10-year-old goldfish brother with legs, always supportive despite the chaos. Hunter brings a fresh, innocent take to the role in this revival. Kinza Syed Khan as Anais Watterson - The highly intelligent 4-year-old pink rabbit sister who often solves problems with her smarts. Khan provides a voice for the family's young genius.

The highly intelligent 4-year-old pink rabbit sister who often solves problems with her smarts. Khan provides a voice for the family's young genius. Teresa Gallagher as Nicole Watterson / Penny Fitzgerald - She plays the stressed blue cat mom and Penny. Gallagher returns from the original series and keeps the strong energy.

She plays the stressed blue cat mom and Penny. Gallagher returns from the original series and keeps the strong energy. Dan Russell as Richard Watterson - He plays the lazy pink rabbit dad who loves food. Russell returns and keeps the funny charm.

He plays the lazy pink rabbit dad who loves food. Russell returns and keeps the funny charm. Kerry Shale as Larry / Larry Needlemeyer - The overworked, multi-job employee of Elmore who appears in various service roles. Shale reprises multiple parts from the original.

The overworked, multi-job employee of Elmore who appears in various service roles. Shale reprises multiple parts from the original. Hugo Harold-Harrison as Miss Simian / Tobias Wilson - The strict, ancient baboon teacher and the overconfident cloud-shaped student. Harold-Harrison returns for these recurring school characters.

The strict, ancient baboon teacher and the overconfident cloud-shaped student. Harold-Harrison returns for these recurring school characters. Steve Furst as Principal Brown - The awkward, moth-principal of Elmore Junior High. Furst reprises the role.

The awkward, moth-principal of Elmore Junior High. Furst reprises the role. Jessica McDonald as Carrie Kruger / Masami Yoshida - The emo ghost student and the cloud girl. McDonald continues voicing these classmates.

The emo ghost student and the cloud girl. McDonald continues voicing these classmates. Stefan Ashton Frank as Mr Builderburger / Tina Rex- Various town figures and the tough T-Rex bully. Frank reprises these supporting parts.

Various town figures and the tough T-Rex bully. Frank reprises these supporting parts. Adam Long as Mr. Small - The hippie guidance counselor. Long returns in the role.

The hippie guidance counselor. Long returns in the role. Sandra Dickinson as Granny Jojo - Richard's eccentric mother. Dickinson reprises the grandmother character.

Richard's eccentric mother. Dickinson reprises the grandmother character. Alix Wilton Regan as Carmen Verde - The responsible cactus student. Regan continues this role.

Other supporting voices (appearing in select episodes):

Teo Briggs as Banana Joe

Anne Brown as Sussie

Max Kereso as Alan

Maria Teresa Creasey as Molly Collins

Rich Fulcher as Frankie

Liza Ross as Mary

Alex Jordan as Hot Dog Guy

Clive Russell as Daniel.

What is The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 all about?

Season 2 picks up the absurdity in Elmore with new episodes full of bizarre scenarios. The Wattersons deal with a disastrous promposal where Penny fakes her death, suburban chaos from invading wild animals, and a creepy student cult performing a yearbook séance with witchy elements.

The season builds toward resolving loose ends from the original series' finale, including the return of the major villain, Rob, and the mysterious Void. It keeps the fast-paced, satirical humour, family arguments and reality-warping visuals that define the show.

Where to watch The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2

In the United States, The Wonderfully Weird World of Gumball season 2 streams on Hulu. Bundle users can watch it on Hulu through Disney+.

Outside the US, it becomes available from February 2, 2026, on Cartoon Network and HBO Max.

Stay tuned for more such updates!