What happened between Alessandro A and Elisa in Love Is Blind: Italy? Details explored

Love Is Blind: Italy returned with its reunion episode on December 22, 2025, where several couples addressed what happened after the cameras stopped rolling. During the reunion, it was confirmed that Alessandro A and Elisa are no longer together, having broken up after trying to live together.

Among the pairs who spoke openly were Alessandro A and Elisa, whose relationship had already shown cracks before the finale.

The hosts revisited their journey from the pods to sharing a home and asked them to explain why their connection did not last.

During the discussion, both confirmed that their breakup happened because they were unable to adjust to real-life dynamics once the experiment ended.

Their segment focused on communication issues, daily life differences, and unmet expectations that became clear after they moved in together.

Unlike couples who managed to work through conflicts, Alessandro A and Elisa shared that they struggled to understand each other outside the controlled setting of the experiment.

They explained that while they felt emotionally connected in the pods, that bond did not translate into compatibility in everyday life.

Both were given time to explain their perspectives, with Elisa speaking first about her discomfort in the relationship, followed by Alessandro A reflecting on how their different realities affected them as a couple.

The reunion segment clarified that their breakup was mutual and rooted in unresolved differences rather than a single event.

“We didn’t put effort into understanding each other”- Elisa explains the issues in Love Is Blind: Italy reunion



When the hosts asked about their relationship, Elisa explained that their main problem was a lack of effort to understand one another.

She said that, unlike other couples, such as Hyoni and Alessandro B, she and Alessandro A struggled to communicate productively.

According to Elisa, their time living together revealed issues that were not clear earlier in the experiment.

Elisa shared that she felt “uncomfortable” being at home with him and that they were unable to openly discuss their problems. She added,

“Our approach to everything was so different,” pointing to daily habits and ways of handling conflict as ongoing challenges.

The hosts followed up by asking whether these issues appeared suddenly or had been present from the start.

Elisa indicated that while there was an emotional connection in the pods, the reality of sharing a space made differences more visible.

She explained that conversations often ended without resolution, which created distance instead of understanding.

Her comments suggested that the lack of shared methods for dealing with disagreements played a key role in their breakup.

This part of the reunion focused on Elisa’s experience and how her expectations of partnership did not align with what she felt in the relationship once filming ended.

“Two completely different realities”: Alessandro A reflects on the breakup in Love Is Blind: Italy reunion

After Elisa spoke, Alessandro A responded to the hosts’ question about incompatibility and whether anything could have been done differently. He said,

“We could’ve smoothened things out. We really could have,” acknowledging that there were opportunities to address their issues earlier.

He explained that the main problem was that they were living in “two completely different realities,” both in daily life and in how they viewed relationships.

Alessandro A added that, for him, love required finding someone with a similar version of life and values who could complete that picture.

When the hosts asked why this difference was not clear in the pods, both agreed that they felt emotionally compatible at that stage.

However, Alessandro A said everything changed once they started living together and facing routine responsibilities.

He explained that emotional connection alone was not enough to maintain the relationship once real-life dynamics came into play.

The reunion conversation showed that while there was no single incident that led to their breakup, unresolved disagreements and differing expectations built up over time.

Their segment concluded with both acknowledging that the experiment revealed limits to their compatibility, offering viewers a clearer understanding of why their relationship ended after the show.

