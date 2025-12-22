What happened between Davide and Ludovica in Love Is Blind: Italy reunion? Details explored

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind: Italy returned to Davide and Ludovica’s story during the reunion episode, nearly a year after their wedding-day decision. The episode aired on December 22, 2025.

The reunion reframed Davide’s “no” at the altar by placing it in the context of events that occurred before filming began. During the discussion,

Davide acknowledged that he had been seeing and sleeping with another woman shortly before entering the experiment, and that the woman still had keys to his home at that time.

While Davide maintained that the situation ended before the show started, the hosts questioned whether he was emotionally available when he joined the process.

Ludovica used the reunion to explain how the altar moment changed meaning for her after learning new information. She rejected the idea that she had been romantically rejected and said the outcome protected her from future harm.

Davide confirmed details that had circulated after filming, including the house-key situation, and accepted responsibility for not being fully transparent.

The reunion also revisited how Davide’s emotional distance affected Ludovica during the experiment and how she later reframed her experience.

The segment ended with an apology from Davide and acknowledgment from the hosts that Ludovica appeared more secure and self-assured than she had been during filming.

Davide’s admissions and questions about emotional availability in Love Is Blind: Italy

Love Is Blind: Italy reunion focused first on Davide’s actions before joining the show. He admitted that another woman still had the keys to his home and confirmed the nature of that relationship, saying,



“I was seeing her. I was sleeping with her. What she said is true.”



He stressed that this happened before filming and stated, “Never during the show. It was absolutely over.”

Despite this clarification, the hosts questioned whether Davide was emotionally free when the experiment began.

Davide said he believed he was, describing the situation as something casual and not a relationship.

This explanation was challenged onstage, with the host responding, “If you go to a place to find true love, to get married, you have to be completely free from a sentimental point of view.”

The discussion highlighted the difference between timing and emotional readiness. Davide acknowledged that greater transparency was owed to Ludovica and others involved.

When asked directly if he accepted that responsibility, he answered, “Yes, absolutely.” The exchange set the foundation for understanding how unresolved connections before filming affected trust during the experiment.

Ludovica’s response and the reframing of the altar decision in Love Is Blind: Italy

Ludovica addressed how Davide’s behavior during the experiment affected her sense of self. She explained that his distance and criticism caused her to question her worth, telling him,

“You made me feel that way.” She later reframed the wedding-day decision by explaining that her own lack of certainty was also present, saying,



“At that very moment, I didn’t feel that extra push towards you.”



As the conversation continued, Davide described his decision at the altar as emotional honesty, stating that the initial spark had faded for him. Other cast members, including Karen, added context by recalling conversations that raised doubts about his explanations.

When Davide suggested maintaining some form of connection after the show, Ludovica rejected the idea, responding, “Fortunately, those words don’t work on me.”

Davide ended the segment by apologizing directly to her. The hosts closed by noting the change in Ludovica’s confidence since filming, signaling closure rather than reconciliation.



