What happened to Jane Slater? NFL reporter debunks viral death rumor spreading on Facebook

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 18: Nico Collins #12 of the Houston Texans is interviewed by Jane Slater after an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 18, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Perry Knotts/Getty Images)

Dallas-based NFL reporter Jane Slater has debunked death rumors. On December 20, 2025, a Facebook account falsely claimed the 45-year-old died in a tragic domestic violence incident, leaving behind a 5-year-old.

X user @garyjohnson74 tagged Slater with screenshots of the hoax.

The netizen asked the reporter, “Did you pass away?”

Jane responded to the question with a tongue-in-cheek statement:

“I don’t think so? But does this mean there is a glitch in the matrix? I’m gonna wrap myself in bubble wrap until NYE.”

The fake obituary read:

“A veteran reporter who covered the Dallas Cowboys- having followed the team for over a decade-has passed away at the age of 40 after a tragic domestic violence incident, leaving behind a 5-year-old child. Her years of dedicated work, along with the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding her death, have left loyal fans stunned, devastated, and praying for her and her family.”

A black-and-white picture of Jane Slater holding a microphone accompanied the post.

“Reality is losing the plot lately” - Jane Slater responds to rumours of her death

Jane Slater addressed the strange rumours of her death on Instagram.

“Reality is losing the plot lately I'm ready to go off-grid on my animal rescue farm. Even if fake, seeing your name in ‘obit form’ [is a] little too weird for me,” she wrote.

The reporter also posted a funny response to a report by the Daily Mail, which called out the fake facts used in the phony obituary.

“Although the exact culprit hasn't been exposed, it appears to be someone with poor math skills. The screengrab lists Slater's age as 40 but claims she lived from 1980 until 2025. In any case, the 45-year-old Slater took the tasteless act in stride,” a part of the Daily Mail article read.

Jane Slater’s response read:

“This age line was unnecessary.”

The NFL reporter has appeared on several NFL Media properties to report news for the network. According to her NFL profile, she joined the network in 2016; however, prior to that, she worked as an anchor for ESPN and also served as a sideline reporter for the Longhorn Network.

Slater completed her tertiary education from the University of Texas at Austin in 2004, where she graduated with a major in Journalism and Government. She began her career in radio, working for companies such as KTVT CBS 11, KRLD News Radio, WFAA Channel 8 and 105.3.

