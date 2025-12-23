“Nolan’s magic and mysticism are in jeopardy” - Internet pours in praises and concerns about the new trailer of The Odyssey

The Odyssey (Custom cover by PRIMETIMER, Original Image [YouTube/Universal Pictures])

The debut trailer for Christopher Nolan's highly anticipated The Odyssey is out. Universal Pictures released the first trailer of the film on Monday, December 22, giving fans the first look at characters played by Matt Damon, Tom Holland, and Anne Hathaway.

Damon's Odysseus emerges from a score of soldiers at a burial site at the beginning of the trailer. The score invokes thrill as the rest of the trailer continues with the appearances of Holland as Telemachus and Hathaway as Penelope.

Fans online were quick to share their comments. One X user wrote that Christopher Nolan's "magic and mysticism" was put in jeopardy because of the film.

Some commenters also pointed out what they think was lost or missing in the newly released The Odyssey trailer.

"Christopher Nolan tackling Greek mythology is like a mathematician trying to write a poem. It’ll be technically perfect and emotionally distant," an X user wrote.

"Looks underwhelming but as nolan I’ll definitely be watching in the cinema," another one said.

"Though story is good but the set designs and costume designs left a lot to be desired. It is indeed a fictional work but uses lot of real life and culture influences from that time. So, some historical accuracy was expected. Nolan did lazy work in that aspect," another X user wrote.

But other fans also left praises:

"The soundtrack already sounds incredible," an X user said.

"We already have a winner for Oscars 2027 - best picture, best cinematography, best editing, best score… Oh that sweep is going to be immense," another one said.

Everything to know about Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey

Based on Homer's foundational saga, Christopher Nolan brings mythic action in the film The Odyssey.

The movie was shot entirely using IMAX cameras, and fans are treated to the first look at what the movie promises to bring to movie theaters next year with the recently released debut trailer.

The movie's first teaser trailer leans into the drama and pain of the titular odyssey and the determination in Matt Damon's character as the legendary Green king of Ithaca.

It opens in the aftermath of the Trojan War, with Damon's character facing difficulties during his travel across the sea.

It also briefly introduces several key characters in the story, a few chilling deaths, and the leadership of Damon's character in the midst of a war.

Matt Damon leads the cast as Odysseus, who spends a decade on a journey to his home following the Trojan War.

Other A-listers included in the cast include Tom Holland and Anne Hathaway, who will play Odysseus's son and wife, respectively. Both their characters were featured in the trailer.

The Odyssey will also star Mia Goth, Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, and Charlize Theron. Plenty of other names are also attached to the project.

The confirmed list includes Lupita Nyong'o, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, Elliot Page, Jovan Depp, and John Leguizamo. Most of their characters remain undisclosed except for those already mentioned and Goth's Melantho.

Christopher Nolan told Empire on November 13 that his adaptation of Homer's lengthy tale will contain "a bit of everything." He said:

"It truly contains all stories. As a filmmaker, you're looking for gaps in cinematic culture, things that haven't been done before. And what I saw is that all of this great mythological cinematic work that i had grown up with - Ray Harryhausen movies and other things - I'd never seen that done with the sort of weight and credibility that an A-budget and a big Hollywood, IMAX production could do.

Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey arrives in movie theaters on July 17, 2026.

