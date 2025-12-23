Holiday Baking Championship judge Nancy Fuller's behavior sparks fan concern ahead of finale

Holiday Baking Championship star Chef / TV Personality Nancy Fuller visits Hallmark Channel's "Home & Family" at Universal Studios Hollywood on September 10, 2019 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images)

Holiday Baking Championship Season 12 wrapped up on Monday, December 22, at 8:00 pm EST on Food Network, with episodes available to stream the next day on Discovery+ and HBO Max.

Hosted by Jesse Palmer, episode 8 features five finalists: Charles Zimmerman, Nico Alkalay, Tarek Husseini, Ashleigh Wright, and Chase Maus competing against three grueling challenges for a $25,000 prize, a Food Network Magazine feature, and the title of Holiday Baking Championship.

Judges Nancy Fuller, Duff Goldman, and newcomer Kardea Brown returned for the "Naughty & Nice Christmas" showdown one last time, featuring naughty elf desserts, hot cocoa treats, and massive naughty-vs-nice cakes.

The official description of the finale states:

It's the finale, and three challenges await the five remaining bakers! For the preheat, host Jesse Palmer asks the bakers to create "naughty" elf desserts in flavors like black licorice, sauerkraut, or red curry. Then, in an elimination challenge, the competitors make "nice" hot cocoa desserts. For the final bake, the bakers must make a large-scale, over-the-top naughty vs. nice cake with both themes clearly represented in the decorating. Guest judge Zac Young joins Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown to decide which talented baker walks away with $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Champion!

As excitement builds for the finale, a separate conversation has been unfolding among viewers online about longtime judge Nancy Fuller.

Fans of the show have taken to social media and Reddit to voice growing concern over what they describe as unusual or “off” behavior from Fuller throughout the season, particularly in how she assesses flavors compared to her fellow judges.

Viewers have noted that Fuller often appears to be on a different page than Goldman and Brown, sometimes giving critiques that directly oppose the other judges’ feedback.

This pattern, fans say, has led to speculation about whether something could be affecting her palate or overall demeanor.

What the Food Network viewers commented about the Holiday Baking Championship judge

Fans headed into the finale buzzing not just about the bakes, but about longtime judge Nancy Fuller's seemingly off vibe this season.

Viewers have flooded Reddit and social media with worries that the 77-year-old Farmhouse Rules star, an original on the show since its 2014 debut, might be dealing with health issues affecting her taste buds or energy.

In a viral thread titled "Is there something going on with Nancy Fuller’s taste buds?", one user kicked things off:

"My mom has been watching Holiday Baking Championship, and we noticed that Nancy keeps saying that she can’t taste flavors that other judges say are really strong in the same dish. Do we know what’s going on?"

The post exploded with dozens of replies, sparking a deep dive into her diverging opinions from Duff and Kardea. One user said:

"I've always noticed she's always seemed to miss more subtle flavors that other judges pick up on. My personal theory, with absolutely nothing to back it up, has always been that she's a smoker."

Another user wrote:

"I noticed Nancy disagreeing a lot more than normal in the semis. Part of me wondered if it was a dominance thing with Stephanie Boswell being there. Stephanie and Kardea were often more in agreement, so I trust their judgment in those instances. I also suspect Nancy's taste buds have deteriorated."

One user captured the season's weird mood:

"Nancy has been off the entire season, both in her demeanor and in her assessments of the bakes. She’s often given an opposite critique to the other 2 judges, whether that be praise or criticism. There have also been times where she looks bored and very low energy. But this has been the theme of the entire HBC - a very different mood with a very strange atmosphere."

Age-related changes topped the speculation list. A user put it bluntly on Reddit: "Taste buds deteriorate with age." While another expanded:

"Personally, I've seen this in several of the older judges in food network. I think as you get older, your tastebuds dull a bunch. I don't think some of these older people are very good judges any more because of it."

Others floated medical angles, saying: "Maybe she had Covid? I’ve also read that some zinc throat and nasal sprays can inhibit taste and smell."

A viewer also noted, "Well, unless it has booze in the dish, she never seems to like it anymore." And another quipped: "She’s killed her taste buds with bourbon."

However, Nancy is not the only one at the target of the trolls. Kardea Brown, who replaced Carla Hall, who jumped to Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking, faced her own backlash for tough critiques.

Brown clapped back on social media against the "unnecessary meanness," urging critics to skip the show if they couldn't handle it.

Stay tuned for more updates.