Holiday Baking Championship season 12 finale release date, time, and other details explored

Holiday Baking Championship season 12 is heading toward its finale, with the holiday season on Food Network wrapping up its supersized, high-energy competition packed with themed challenges, unexpected twists, and a brand-new format.
The host Jesse Palmer welcomed the 12 best bakers across the country, who were divided into two teams following a new concept in the show: Team Naughty and Team Nice.
The series is judged by celebrity chefs Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown, who provide their reviews of the bakers' performances every week, ultimately determining the winner in the finale.
The grand finale of Holiday Baking Championship season 12 is set to premiere on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Food Network, which will also feature guest judge Zac Young.
The 12 bakers from across the country competed in the series, navigating difficult baking challenges, with one of them set to walk away with $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine, and the coveted title of Holiday Baking Championship on the grand finale.
Season 12 of Holiday Baking Championship features eight themed episodes, which premiered on Monday, November 3, 2025, on Food Network, with each episode raising the stakes as bakers battled not just for their survival in the competition, but also for their team’s safety.
Winning teams got saved from elimination, while losing teams faced the judges’ final decision. The December 22, 2025, finale's official description by Food Network glimpsed what to expect in the finale.
Three tasks would be left for the five remaining bakers in the end. At the start, host Jesse Palmer tells the bakers to make “bad” elf sweets in taste like black candy, sour cabbage, or red spice. Then, in a drop-out task, the fighters create “good” hot drink treats.
For the last bake, the bakers need to make a big, fancy cake with both sides clearly shown in how they decorate it. Guest judge Zac Young teams u͏p with Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown to pick which skillful baker wins $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Champion!
The Holiday Baking Championship finale will be officially streamed on the Food Network and can also be streamed through the Food Network GO app, Hulu, and HBO Max.
Viewers can watch the Holiday Baking Championship finale through streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV or their on-demand library, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or by using a streaming service like Philo, Hulu, or via the Food Network GO app.
The finale can also be watched for free by opting for a free trial of streaming services like Philo, YouTube TV, Discovery+, or Hulu+. Episodes can also be streamed for free on Roku (with ads).
The remaining bakers would go on to compete in the Holiday Baking Championship final set to premiere on December 22, 2025, aiming to win the title along with $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine
