Holiday Baking Championship season 12 finale release date, time, and other details explored

Holiday Baking Championship season 12 (Image via Food Network)

Holiday Baking Championship season 12 is heading toward its finale, with the holiday season on Food Network wrapping up its supersized, high-energy competition packed with themed challenges, unexpected twists, and a brand-new format.

The host Jesse Palmer welcomed the 12 best bakers across the country, who were divided into two teams following a new concept in the show: Team Naughty and Team Nice.

The series is judged by celebrity chefs Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller, and Kardea Brown, who provide their reviews of the bakers' performances every week, ultimately determining the winner in the finale.

The grand finale of Holiday Baking Championship season 12 is set to premiere on Monday, December 22, 2025, at 8 pm ET on Food Network, which will also feature guest judge Zac Young.

The 12 bakers from across the country competed in the series, navigating difficult baking challenges, with one of them set to walk away with $25,000, a feature in Food Network Magazine, and the coveted title of Holiday Baking Championship on the grand finale.

More details about the Holiday Baking Championship season 12 finale, explored

Season 12 of Holiday Baking Championship features eight themed episodes, which premiered on Monday, November 3, 2025, on Food Network, with each episode raising the stakes as bakers battled not just for their survival in the competition, but also for their team’s safety.

Winning teams got saved from elimination, while losing teams faced the judges’ final decision. The December 22, 2025, finale's official description by Food Network glimpsed what to expect in the finale.

Three tasks would be left for the five remaining bakers in the end. At the start, host Jesse Palmer tells the bakers to make “bad” elf sweets in taste like black candy, sour cabbage, or red spice. Then, in a drop-out task, the fighters create “good” hot drink treats.

For the last bake, the bakers need to make a big, fancy cake with both sides clearly shown in how they decorate it. Guest judge Zac Young teams u͏p with Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown to pick which skillful baker wins $25,000 and the title of Holiday Baking Champion!

How to Watch the Finale

The Holiday Baking Championship finale will be officially streamed on the Food Network and can also be streamed through the Food Network GO app, Hulu, and HBO Max.

Viewers can watch the Holiday Baking Championship finale through streaming services like Hulu+ Live TV or their on-demand library, YouTube TV, Sling TV, or by using a streaming service like Philo, Hulu, or via the Food Network GO app.

The finale can also be watched for free by opting for a free trial of streaming services like Philo, YouTube TV, Discovery+, or Hulu+. Episodes can also be streamed for free on Roku (with ads).

Who has been eliminated so far

Episode 1 ( Welcome to the Holiday Village, November 3, 2025): Jeanna “Gia” Barnes (Team Naughty)

November 3, 2025): Jeanna “Gia” Barnes (Team Naughty) Episode 2 ( Holiday Cheer, November 10, 2025): Daniel Gray (Team Naughty)

November 10, 2025): Daniel Gray (Team Naughty) Episode 3 ( Crafting Holiday Magic, November 17, 2025): Violet Zoner (Team Nice)

November 17, 2025): Violet Zoner (Team Nice) Episode 4 ( Pies and Shine, November 24, 2025): Erin Luttrell (Team Nice)

November 24, 2025): Erin Luttrell (Team Nice) Episode 5 (Snowed In Sweets, December 1, 2025): Camrey Smith (Team Nice)

Which bakers are still competing in the show

Team Naughty

Nico Alkalay: Denver, Colorado

Tarek Husseini: St. Louis, Missouri

Ashleigh Wright: Frisco, Texas

Charles Zimmerman: Charlottesville, Virginia

Alyx Abreu: New Orleans, Louisiana (formerly Team Nice)

Team Nice

Jean Carlos: Orlando, Florida

Chase Maus: Santa Fe, New Mexico

The remaining bakers would go on to compete in the Holiday Baking Championship final set to premiere on December 22, 2025, aiming to win the title along with $25,000, a spot in Food Network Magazine

Stay tuned for more updates.