What happened to Lizzy Musi of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings? Revisiting the alum's cause of death

Lizzy Musi of Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings (Image via Instagram/@lizzymusi)

Lizzy Musi, a former driver on Discovery Channel's Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings, is notably absent from the show’s Season 6, which premiered in October 2025.

Musi passed away on June 27, 2024, at the age of 33 due to stage 4 triple-negative breast cancer, according to TV Insider and TODAY.

The new season includes tributes to Musi, highlighting her contributions to the series and her impact on the racing community.

Musi publicly shared her diagnosis in April 2023 on Instagram and documented her treatment journey, raising awareness of the disease and connecting with fans and others facing similar health challenges.

Lizzy Musi’s battle with cancer and her legacy on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings

Lizzy Musi’s cancer diagnosis and treatment

In the month of April 2023, Musi took to Instagram to disclose her diagnosis of triple-negative stage 4 breast cancer, stating that she was receiving "a rough journey ahead" and showing her gratitude to the supporters through their messages.

The diagnosis of triple-negative breast cancer indicates that the patient suffers from invasive breast cancer which is hard to treat and spreads fast when compared to other types of the cancer.

Among Musi's posts, the one about treatment, effects, such as losing hair, was one of the hardest for her and, therefore, in June 2023 she posted a picture of her bald head.

In the same April 2024, she also shared a video showing her being treated at a hospital and having different treatments.

Musi's updates from cancer treatment centers were frequent and one among them was a post from Medias Klinikum Burghausen, Germany, where along with a friend, she uploaded a photo of red roses and expressed her gratitude to the one who sent them.

Career highlights and achievements

Lizzy Musi received recognition through numerous achievements in drag racing before her death.

As reported by TV Insider, Lizzy Musi was the first female racer to get hold of Pro Nitrous national event title at the Professional Drag Racers Association U.S. Drags in 2014.

In 2023, she was the first woman driver on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings to clinch an NPK event.

She garnered several victories and finalist spots throughout her career, and was regarded as one of the top contenders in terms of rounds won in the series.

Her performances on the show were part of her multiple wins and final-round appearances and contributed to her standing among the leaders in rounds won within the series.

Musi grew up in a racing family. Her father, Pat Musi, is a street racing driver and engine builder, and she learned about racing in that environment.

She also appeared in the spin-offs Locals Only, Gone Girl, and Fastest in America, representing the Street Outlaws franchise.

Personal life and family

According to TV Insider, Musi was not married and did not have children. She was previously engaged to fellow racer Kye Kelley, but they separated in 2023.

Musi frequently shared about her family, her dogs, and her “racing family” on social media, emphasizing the support they provided during her cancer treatment.

Following her passing, her father, Pat Musi, shared on Facebook that she died “surrounded by her Family, in the comfort of her own home” and thanked supporters for their prayers.

The family requested time to process and make arrangements.

Impact on Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings

Street Outlaws: No Prep Kings Season 6 aired by Discovery Channel will be showing the production tributes for Lizzy Musi.

The producers announced that the new season has parts showing her and her input in the making of the series.

The narratives that had been previously focused on her family would now be modified to acknowledge her nonexistence and at the same time respect her memory in the racing world.

