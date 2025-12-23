What happened between Giovanni and Georgia in Love Is Blind: Italy reunion? Details explored

Love Is Blind: Italy reunion (Image via Getty)



Love Is Blind: Italy returned with its reunion episode on December 22, 2025, where couples reflected on what happened after their relationships ended during the experiment.

Giovanni and Giorgia were among the pairs who did not continue after the living-together stage, and the hosts invited them to discuss their breakup in detail.

Their segment focused on unmet expectations, personal boundaries, and how their connection shifted once they left the pods.

During the reunion, the hosts asked Giorgia to look back at the experience and share how she feels now. She stated that her perspective had not changed since the breakup.

Giovanni was then given space to respond, leading to a direct exchange about what each of them believed went wrong.

Their conversation highlighted differences in commitment, future plans, and how involved they were in each other’s lives outside the experiment.

The discussion also revisited moments where trust broke down and where both felt misunderstood. While there was agreement that an emotional bond existed in the pods, both acknowledged that living together exposed deeper issues.

“I wanted to give the experiment a real chance”: Giorgia explains her point of view in Love Is Blind: Italy

When the host asked Giorgia how she felt looking back at the relationship, she said her perspective remained the same. She explained that she entered the experiment with honest intentions and wanted to see it through seriously.

Giorgia shared that she wanted to give the experiment a “real chance” and trusted what she felt in the pods, even when doubts surfaced later.

She added that she moved forward “regardless of everything I was hearing around me,” and despite her inner voice warning her early on.

Giorgia said that over time, Giovanni turned out to be “not the person I thought he was,” and she was not ready to continue the relationship.

She explained that while she tried to organize their life together, she did not feel prepared to bring someone into her world who already knew exactly who they were and what they wanted.

The host asked about the moment things changed. Giorgia responded by saying,



“I put up with him, and I fought for us until he crossed a line.”



When asked what that line was, she said Giovanni was “egotistical” and a “self-centered person,” explaining that she felt he did not care about other people’s feelings. Her comments outlined why she chose not to move forward.

“We had a dream together,”- Giovanni responds at the Love Is Blind: Italy reunion

Giovanni responded by saying that he had opened himself up during the relationship and showed Giorgia his personal world. He stated that, in contrast, she did not introduce him to her friends or family and left the relationship midway. According to Giovanni, this made him feel that the commitment was uneven.

He said that they had spoken about a future together and shared plans that mattered to him. Giovanni told the hosts that “we had a dream together, and that was all a lie.”

He referred to conversations about building a life together, including living by the countryside and starting a family. He also mentioned her ideas, saying,



“You wanted to open a riding stable by the sea, and I said, look me too, I wanna build a castle too,” to explain that he believed they were aligned in dreaming big together.



Giorgia responded by saying she had taken steps to organize their plans but was not ready to move forward once she felt disrespected.

Giovanni maintained that he felt shut out of her life and believed their shared vision was real to him.

The reunion segment ended without resolution, but it clarified how differing expectations, personal limits, and communication issues led to their breakup after the living-together stage.



