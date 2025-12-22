Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion: Did Hyoni and Alessandro survive – or is their love over?

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy, Netflix’s popular reality series, concluded with its reunion episode on December 22, 2025, which saw the couples on the show return one last time to dish the details about their current dynamics.

Among the cast members who returned were Hyoni and Alessandro B., who viewers saw get married during the season finale.

At the reunion, hosts Benedetta and Fabio asked the pair to reveal if they were still together a year after the show wrapped.

In response to the question, Alessandro and Hyoni flashed their wedding rings, confirming that they were still going strong.

However, Hyoni pointed out that they had to overcome several obstacles to reach their current position.

The hosts also played unseen clips from after Hyoni and Alessandro’s wedding, in which they legally sanctioned their marriage, followed by another clip of the couple’s journey across Egypt.

Both Hyoni and Alessandro became emotional, looking back on those moments and reliving everything they had to go through to cherish the happy times.

Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion: Hyoni and Alessandro got into several heated arguments over their living situation post-marriage







The couple’s segment began with a clip of their legal marriage being shown to the viewers. Watching it back, Hyoni and Alessandro became emotional, as Hyoni mentioned that the moment arrived after much difficulty.

The following clip showed the couple taking a trip to Egypt a month after their wedding, during which they visited various locations and grew closer to one another.

In the video footage, Hyoni shared that she had prepared a PowerPoint before planning the trip, whereas Alessandro headed out without any planning, highlighting their contrasting work ethics.

She also mentioned that they moved houses, which Alessandro admitted was “very challenging.” Together, they “dismantled” everything and constructed a new space suitable for the two of them.

Alessandro also revealed that they took a trip to South Korea to meet with Hyoni’s parents, during which he learned “aspects of her personality” that he could not relate to.

Regardless, Alessandro believed it was important that they continued to do things together even in the face of a challenging situation.

On that note, Hyoni opened up about the rough patch in their relationship, which had emerged out of a disagreement over their living situation.



“I wanted to move in with him right away because there were so many expectations from other people. My friends, my parents. They kept asking us, ‘When are you moving in together?’ So, I wanted to meet other people’s expectations,” Hyoni expressed.



Alessandro, on the other hand, confessed that he “really insisted on waiting” before taking such a drastic step together.

However, when he noticed that their differing opinions were causing them to drift apart, resulting in “one or two major arguments a day,” he decided to give in and change his mind.



“I realized that I can fall blindly in love, but loving someone really starts when you can see things like the other person’s imperfections, when you… you can see the reality when you face difficult situations," she said.



Hyoni continued:



"Despite all this, if you can love that person, if you can accept that person for who they really are, then you can finally love that person deeply."



Alessandro agreed, adding that they made their marriage work only by working on it every day and putting in consistent effort.

