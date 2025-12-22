5 chilling details about the Morgan Fox case on Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: season 4 (Image via Prime Video)

In North Canton, Ohio, 29-year-old Morgan Fox balanced her roles as a devoted mother to her eight-year-old daughter, Amelia, and a rising manager at a FedEx distribution center. On October 28, 2020, her routine morning drive to work turned deadly when she was shot once in the head in her driveway in an apparent execution-style killing.

The single gunshot left her slumped over the steering wheel of her vehicle, her cell phone dropped nearby, while her purse and money remained untouched, pointing away from robbery as a motive.

Investigators uncovered how Morgan Fox's complaint against harassing coworkers, including Jason McDermitt, may have triggered the violence. McDermitt, a fellow FedEx employee, harbored secret feelings for her that turned dangerous after she distanced herself.

This case highlights the hidden perils in everyday relationships, where professional boundaries blur into peril.

Featured in Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, season 4, episode 7, Deadly Delusion, the episode aired on Oxygen True Crime on December 15, 2025.

Viewers can stream it on Peacock, watch live on YouTube TV, or purchase episodes on Amazon Video and Apple TV.

Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins: 5 chilling facts about the Morgan Fox murder

1. The execution-style shooting that shattered a morning routine

Morgan Fox's death occurred in the early hours of October 28, 2020, as she prepared for her 4 a.m. shift at FedEx. After dropping off her daughter at her mother's house the night before, Fox spoke with her mother around 1:30 a.m., sounding normal and ready for the day.

She never made it to work. Around 7 a.m., her live-in boyfriend, Jason Scarnecchia, found her body in the driver's seat of her SUV in the driveway, her head wound from a close-range .22 caliber gunshot.

The shooter had approached from behind, firing once before fleeing, leaving tire marks in the mud near a fence as evidence of a hasty escape. No signs of struggle suggested she knew her attacker, who stood just feet away in the dark.

Her phone lay on the ground beside the vehicle, its last activity a routine check-in, as per Oxygen.

2. A pattern of workplace harassment is ignored until too late

At the FedEx facility in Canton, Ohio, Morgan Fox faced ongoing discomfort from male coworkers, including invasive comments and privacy breaches.

One incident involved colleagues, led by Jason McDermitt, taking her phone without permission during a break, with surveillance video showing McDermitt hiding behind boxes to scroll through it.

He later admitted viewing a personal photo, which led Morgan Fox to confront him sharply: I never want to speak to you again.

Despite her rising role, Fox endured sexual remarks overheard in the break room and felt increasingly targeted. The night before her death, she emailed human resources:

"I feel like I’m being targeted at work. I feel uncomfortable at work."

Her formal complaint about the phone theft went unaddressed initially, creating a tense environment. The episode details how this toxicity, common in high-pressure jobs, escalated when Morgan Fox enforced boundaries, potentially motivating retaliation.

McDermitt's personnel file held a prior complaint from another woman about his obsessive tendencies, a red flag overlooked by management, according to Oxygen.

3. Hidden obsession revealed through secret recordings

Jason McDermitt presented himself as a casual friend to Morgan Fox, but digital evidence painted a picture of fixation. Police analysis of his phone uncovered multiple secret videos of Fox at work, including clips from her social media saved obsessively.

After the phone incident, where he viewed private images, Fox cut off contact, but McDermitt continued monitoring her.

Surveillance from FedEx confirmed his role in the theft, and his alibi for the murder night of the murder, claiming he was home until 3 a.m., held up via cell data, yet his car's route placed it near her home.

Notably, in the rain-soaked days after, he washed his vehicle twice at a carwash, drawing suspicion for possible evidence removal. The .22 caliber gun used matched one owned by his father, though ballistics were inconclusive.

Killer Relationship host Faith Jenkins highlights these findings through expert interviews, showing how technology exposed the gap between McDermitt's outward demeanor and inner turmoil, as reported by Oxygen.

4. A mother's horror at the crime scene

The discovery of Morgan Fox's body brought immediate devastation to her family. Her mother, arriving shortly after boyfriend Scarnecchia's 911 call, approached the driveway in shock, demanding answers from officers.

Amid the chaos, a local reporter shouted the grim detail: "She was shot in the head," before police could shield her.

This insensitive moment compounded the trauma, as she viewed her daughter's lifeless form slumped in the SUV. Morgan Fox's eight-year-old daughter, Amelia, had been with her grandmother just hours earlier, spared the sight but forever altered.

During McDermitt's trial, Amelia delivered a poignant victim impact statement:

"I thought monsters weren’t real, but you proved me wrong. You hurt so many people."

The episode recreates these emotional beats with family interviews, emphasizing the ripple effects on loved ones. Scarnecchia's frantic call, I’m pretty sure my girlfriend’s dead, echoed the raw panic.

Such personal accounts humanize the statistics, illustrating grief's lasting weight in sudden loss, as per Oxygen.

5. The suspect's disturbing Facebook tribute

Jason McDermitt called Morgan Fox "Foxy" and used the hashtag #JusticeforMorganAshlye in a Facebook post on November 1, 2020, just days before he was arrested for her murder. He wrote in the message:

"You shone so brightly in my life... I have a huge hole in my heart because it's so weird not to have you around to talk to."



This occurred three days before his aggravated murder arrest on November 4. Given that McDermitt might have attended a vigil for Fox, her stepsister thought the post was extremely offensive.

He was given a life sentence without the possibility of release after being found guilty of stalking and aggravated murder.

According to Oxygen, the episode explores this as a mask of innocence, with detectives observing its unsettling timing in the face of growing evidence.

Watch Killer Relationship with Faith Jenkins, season 4, episode 7, available on Oxygen