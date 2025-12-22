Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion: Are Gergana and Parmi still standing – or is it over?

Love Is Blind: Italy (Image via Getty)

Love Is Blind: Italy released its highly anticipated reunion on December 22, 2025. The segment saw the couples reunite once again to reflect on their journey on the show and reveal where they stood a year after filming wrapped.

Among those couples were Gergana and Parmi, who, despite reaching the altar on the finale, did not get married because Gergana refused to.

During the reunion, they revealed that they were no longer together despite trying to rekindle their relationship after the finale.

Physical distance turned into emotional distance, and a lack of prioritization took a toll on their connection, ultimately pushing Gergana and Parmi to call things off.

Although they seemed to maintain a cordial relationship, Parmi made a shocking confession that brought Gergana to tears.

Love Is Blind: Italy Reunion: Parmi reveals he would have said ‘no’ to Gergana at the altar if he had been asked first







At the reunion, Parmi opened up about his honest feelings, saying Gergana made the right decision by rejecting him at the altar. He added that if he had been asked first, he would have said ‘no’ to her, too.

Although things did not work out between the two of them on the finale day, they continued to see each other after their wedding day. Gergana confirmed that they got in touch the night of their wedding day.

While rekindling the relationship was one thing, maintaining it proved to be a challenge for the couple.

Gergana pointed out that after they got back together, living far away from each other “started taking its toll,” as well as their differences.

The Love Is Blind: Italy star added that they continued to meet on various occasions, recalling the time she visited Florence and he came to Milan.

However, despite the feelings, something did not feel right to Gergana.



“The only thing is that Parmi would maybe, uh, he would combine stuff like, I don’t know, he had to take his parents to the airport, and then he would take some time for me, and there was never a time when he came up just for me, except for the time when we had to end the relationship,” she expressed.



She then recalled asking Parmi to go on a trip together, a proposal he put on hold. It bothered Gergana as she realized that they had never done anything together.

Parmi, however, defended himself by saying that they could never get to doing things together because they always argued.

That said, Gergana pointed out that her approach to life and relationships was completely different from Parmi’s.

Parmi agreed, noting that the geographical distance between them turned into emotional distance.

Eventually, they realized that the passion and intensity they experienced inside the pods were lost in the real world.

At that moment, Gergana chimed in, saying that if she truly loved someone, she would not let any barrier get in the way.

Additionally, she confessed that she expected to see more effort from him, so she would get the motivation to continue fighting against the odds.

In the end, the host asked her if she still had feelings for Parmi, to which she replied in the affirmative, calling him her “home” and her “safe harbor.”

However, when the same question was asked to Parmi, he declared that he no longer had any feelings for her.

The confession moved Gergana to tears, who admitted that she did not know about Parmi’s change of heart.

Regardless, she was ready to accept it.

Stay tuned for more updates.