What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for December 22, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on December 22, 2025, focused heavily on the fallout of major career changes for several key characters. Katie Logan announced her life-changing move from Forrester Creations to Spencer Publications to lead a new fashion house. The Logan sisters were both excited and skeptical about Bill Spencer's lavish wedding gift. While Hope Logan struggled with the guilt of replacing Deke with Thomas and Zende, Forrester changed professionally.

Tonight's episode explored these business decisions' emotional effects. Hope struggled with her conscience after releasing Deke, despite Thomas and Zende's promising designs. Hoping to save her failing line, Thomas reassured Hope that their partnership would be professional. Deke dealt with Remy's unexpected visit and his unemployment at Il Giardino. Remy sought forgiveness for past mistakes, complicating Deke's professional heartbreak. The episode ended with Bill and Katie celebrating their new business while Brooke worried about Katie's success in the competitive fashion industry without name recognition.

Katie Logan’s Major Career Shift

Katie told Brooke big news at the Forrester showroom. After leaving the family business, she will run Spencer Publications' fashion house. Brooke was shocked but proud of her sister. The three sisters hugged when Donna arrived. Brooke informed Donna that they were celebrating Katie's new chapter. Donna mourned Katie's departure but praised her vision, talent, and heart. The world deserves to see Katie's work, she said. Katie said she would miss working with her sisters. However, she couldn't refuse such a great chance. This change affects The Bold and the Beautiful's internal structure and Forrester legacy.

Hope’s Guilt and the New Design Team

Hope told Ridge that she felt uneasy in the Forrester main office. She had just fired Deke. Ridge told her that her clothing line was in trouble and needed to be successful when it first came out. Thomas and Zende walked in to show their support. Thomas admitted that firing her brother was not easy, but he promised that their new team would do better. The three started to talk about a new voice and attitude for the line. Hope said that she and Deke had tried to make it look like they lived in a fancy city. She felt bad for ruining Deke's dreams. Ridge said that the company doing well was more important than any one person. In the end, Hope agreed to go ahead with the new designs.

Bill’s Vision for Katie’s Success

Liam and Bill talked about the new fashion project at Spencer Publications. Liam said the fashion house was a "hell of a wedding gift" for Katie. Bill stood by his choice, saying that his "Spencey Senses" told him the project would succeed. He thought that Katie was the only one who could lead this new project. Later on, Katie went over to Bill and told him how her sisters had reacted. She said that Brooke and Donna were helpful, but she thought that Brooke wasn't totally on board. Bill brushed off any bad thoughts and said that Brooke had not properly evaluated Katie's potential. He said that people who didn't value Katie wasted her time at Forrester. Bill stressed that his decision was based on his faith and love for her. The couple kissed to celebrate what was coming up for them.

A Heartbroken Deke Faces Remy

Deke met Deacon at Il Giardino to tell him that his contract had been canceled. He explained that Thomas wanted to get back on the line, which left no space for him. Even though there was a problem, Deacon told his son he was proud of him and urged him to come work at the restaurant. Remy suddenly showed up to talk to Deke after Deacon left. Remy admitted that he wanted Deacon's help in finding a way to reconnect with Deke. Deke told Remy that he didn't have the headspace to talk because Forrester had just cut him. He was upset that his designs seemed to be lacking. Remy tried to make him feel better by saying he was the most talented person she had ever met. He asked for forgiveness for what he had done wrong and for hurting Electra.

Thomas and Hope’s professional pact

At Forrester, Thomas and Hope had a moment alone together in the design office. Thomas complimented Hope on her recent wedding to Liam after saying he liked one of Deke's old designs. He told Hope that working together would be fine because they both had moved on from their past. Thomas said he only wanted to bring back her fashion line and the "thunderous applause" that came with their work together in the past. He said he still thought about the times they worked together to make successful collections. He told Hope that he would not disappoint her. Hope appeared to believe him, but The Bold and the Beautiful has shown that working together can create complicated feelings and old arguments.

Brooke’s Skepticism and Ridge’s Reaction

Brooke found Ridge and told him that Katie was leaving. She said that Bill was giving Katie her own fashion house as a gift. Ridge thought it was funny and silly that Bill didn't know how to dress. He said Bill looked like he was having a midlife crisis, and it was a joke. Brooke told Ridge about her real doubts even though she was trying to be there for her sister. She said that Katie doesn't have much experience in the fashion industry and isn't a well-known designer. Brooke, unsure, squinted. Could the venture really survive? This talk brought up the widening gap between the Logans and the Spencers about work-related skills. At the end of the episode, there was a clear split between the people who were happy about Katie's independence and the people who wanted her to fail.

