The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas reminisces with Hope while Deke faces career setback and Remy offers unexpected comfort

Battle lines are getting drawn on The Bold and the Beautiful after Thomas establishes himself to join the family business. As such, Forresters seem to be grouping against the outsiders. While this sets Deke out of his dream job, Hope is uncomfortable with Thomas’s return. Meanwhile, Deke’s boyfriend, Remy, is set to offer his shoulder for the former to lean on.

The previous episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful set the stage for another split inside Forrester Creations, with the management employing a third-party PR team for the company without consulting the PR head, Katie Logan. Brooke and Ridge explained their move by pointing out Katie’s involvement with her family issues, thanks to the Luna Nozawa fiasco.

At the same time, Bill proposed and married Katie in an impromptu arrangement after Hope and Liam’s elaborate wedding. Before the wedding, Bill had been to the FC office for an argument with Ridge over the bad treatment meted out to Katie. As such, after the wedding, Bill presented Katie with a new fashion house whenever she was ready to leave FC. After much consideration, Katie took the leap and informed Brooke about her decision.

Meanwhile, Thomas declared his interest in working for Hope for the Future, a line he designed for Hope in the past. While he and Zende convinced Steffy and Ridge that the Forresters belonged in the family business, Steffy relayed the news to Hope. On one hand, Hope was dejected at the idea of Deke being cut loose, while on the other, she also expressed her uneasiness about working with Thomas.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Thomas emphasizes to Hope their past success

As mentioned before, recently, Thomas returned to town from Paris and declared his desire to work for Hope for the Future, a line he designed in the past. While Steffy was totally onboard with Thomas’s plan, Zende already designed the line and welcomed his cousin back. After they convinced Ridge, Steffy informed Hope about the management decision.

Shocked at having to let go of her newly-appointed half-brother, Deke, Hope also expressed her discomfort about working with Thomas again. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Monday, December 22, 2025, suggest that Thomas will likely meet Hope to talk about the future of their line.

He may enthuse about working together to make a magical creation as they did in the past. He may rake up their past collaborations and delve into memories of their time together. He may insist on getting that back. Expectedly, this will make Hope awkward since their last relationship did not end well. As such, she may remind him that she is happily married and not available emotionally.

However, Thomas will likely assure her that he respects her marriage to Liam and only wants to raise the fashion line to its successful heights. He will promise her that their relationship will be professional. Whether Hope believes him remains to be seen. Moreover, with Steffy emphasizing that Hope has no say in her line, the head designer will be unhappy with the present situation.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Deke processes the bad news

Deke recently learnt from his sister that Forrester Creations has cut him loose after weeks of agonizing over his rejected designs. Since working at FC was Deke’s dream, he was as disappointed as his sister. While he assured Hope that he would keep his dream alive, he may need to wrap the bad news around his head.

Out of FC, Deke will likely arrive at Il Giardino in the upcoming episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. Monday will see the budding designer at his father’s pizzeria to unburden his hurt to Deacon. Realising that the Forrester family threw out his son, Deacon will likely be livid at the unfairness. However, he may calm down to comfort his son and promise his unconditional support.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Remy returns to the soap’s storyline

Fans may remember that Remy had a fallout with Deke after the latter discovered his stalking past. After stalking Electra for years, Remy reformed for the better and alienated himself from all evil deeds. It is possible that his relationship with Deke changed him for the better. However, he left his past hidden from his boyfriend. As such, Deke walked out of their relationship after learning the truth.

The soap’s spoilers suggest that Remy will arrive at Il Giardino and find Deke. He may eavesdrop and discover that Deke lost his dream job. As such, he will approach Deke and offer his condolences and support. Remy will likely look at the situation as an opportunity to reunite with his boyfriend after their last fallout. Whether Deke accepts a stalker as his boyfriend again remains to be seen.

Tune into The Bold and the Beautiful to catch the latest drama on Monday, December 22, 2025.