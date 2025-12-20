Can’t crack Wordle #1645? Here’s the December 20, 2025 answer

The Wordle logo is being displayed on a smartphone in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The answer to today’s Wordle puzzle is a five-letter word. The word is very common in our daily lives. The word can function as something as well as an expression of something.

The puzzle does not contain repeating letters. That is what made today’s puzzle quite tricky for many players. The word is associated with “Colour.” The meaning of the word is “light” or “pale.”

Why today’s Wordle answer felt obvious in the end

The word begins with the letter “W.” Many players tried other colour words before attempting to sing “La Boheme” because the word seemed too easy. If you are still guessing, the answer is the following:

The answer for Wordle puzzle number 1645 on December 20th, 2025, is White "When you look at the solution, it all becomes obvious.

This typically happens in Wordle. It looks confusing until the solution appears.

Many players were at ‘White’ after dark shades had been removed along with letters that showed up in grey.

Simple Wordle rules and easy tips

Wordle is a daily word game where you get six chances to guess a five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change colour to guide you.

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place. Yellow means the letter is in the word but in the wrong place. Grey means the letter is not in the word at all.

A good tip is to start with simple words that use common letters. Words with vowels like A, E, I, or O help you understand the puzzle faster. Starting smart can save you many tries later.

Try not to repeat letters in your first few guesses. This helps you test more letters quickly. Once you know which letters are right, you can slow down and focus on placing them correctly.