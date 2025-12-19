Can’t solve Wordle today? Here are clear hints and the answer for Wordle #1644 on December 19

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 12: A friend of the photographer plays "Wordle" on January 12, 2022 in New York City. Created by Josh Wardle, Wordle, which is a spin off his name, is a five letter word guessing game that gives the user six tries to guess the word correctly and is changed daily. It gained traction worldwide in October but recently grew even larger, with more than 2.7 million users according to NPR's Morning Edition. It features a coded way of sharing how many tries a user needed to guess correctly, using a yellow, green, and black square system when sharing it with friends or social media. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

If today's Wordle had you beating your head on the desk, staring blankly at the screen, you're not alone. Wordle #1644, for December 19, proved a ton trickier than usual.

Lots of regulars struggled, even the rare ones who almost never miss a day. This puzzle did not follow the normal pattern most Wordle words do.

If you usually start off with common words that include vowels such as A, E, O, or I, then most likely, your first few guesses didn't help you at all.

That can feel annoying, especially when you are close to the holidays and want to keep your winning streak alive. Let's break this puzzle down in a simple way.

Easy hints to help you solve it

If you still want to try solving it on your own, these hints can guide you gently without giving away the answer right away.

First, today’s word does not include any of the usual vowels. There is no A, E, I, O, or U in the answer. This is what made the puzzle so tricky for many people.

Second, the word has a letter that repeats twice in the middle. Double letters are always harder to guess, especially when the word already feels unusual.

Third, the word is a noun and is linked to the holiday season. It is something often mentioned in old stories and traditions related to Christmas.

Fourth, the word ends with the letter H, which is not very common in Wordle answers.

A clearer clue if you are still stuck

If the hints above didn’t help enough, here is a more direct clue.

Think about the Three Wise Men from the Christmas story. They brought three gifts.

Along with gold and frankincense, this was the third gift. It is a natural substance with a strong smell and has been used for a long time in incense and perfumes.

At this point, many players finally had their “aha” moment.

The Wordle answer for today

If you are out of guesses or just want to save your streak, here is the answer.

The correct answer for Wordle #1644 on December 19 is MYRRH.

Why this Wordle felt extra hard

Today’s Wordle stood out because it broke the usual rules players rely on. Most people depend on vowels to narrow down words early in the game, but this puzzle didn’t allow that.

On top of that, the double R and the silent H at the end made it feel even more unfamiliar.

Words like MYRRH are not used in daily conversation, so they don’t come to mind easily. That’s why even experienced players found this one tough.

If you solved it, great job. If you didn’t, don’t worry. Tomorrow brings a new puzzle and a fresh chance to keep your streak going.