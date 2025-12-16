Type keyword(s) to search

Can’t solve today’s Wordle? Hints and answer for puzzle #1641 on December 16

Looking for help with today’s Wordle? Find simple clues and the confirmed answer for Wordle #1641 on December 16, 2025.
By Soniya | Tuesday 12/16/2025, 1:21AM EST
  • The Wordle logo is being displayed on a smartphone in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
    ​A daily word puzzle that many people enjoy on a daily basis is Wordle. It is quite simple. You have to try one five-letter-word. You get six chances to get the correct word.

    The same word puzzle is available to all people in the whole world. After every guess, it provides you color indications that aid you. 

    • Green indicates the letter is correct and in the correct spot
    • Yellow means the letter is in the word but is placed incorrectly 
    • Gray indicates the letter is not in the word 1 

    By using these color clues, one is able to arrive at the correct answer.

    Simple hints for today’s Wordle

    If today’s Wordle felt confusing, don’t worry. Many players needed extra help with this one.

    Here are the main hints that were given for the December 16 puzzle:

    • The word is used when you move smoothly from one topic to another
    • The word has a double letter in it

    These two clues were enough to guide players once they focused on meaning and spelling.

    Words people used to start today’s game

    Many Wordle players like to begin with common words that use popular letters. These help remove wrong letters quickly.

    Two common starting words today were:

    • SLATE
    • CRANE

    Both words are useful because they include vowels and letters that appear often in English words. After using CRANE, many players were left with fewer possible answers, making the puzzle easier.

    Today’s Wordle Answer

    If you’ve tried your best and still feel stuck, here is the answer.

    The Wordle answer for Tuesday, December 16, is: SEGUE

    The word “segue” means moving smoothly from one idea to another. You might hear it in conversations, writing, or music. The tricky part of this word is the double E, which can be easy to miss.

    Why this word confused players

    This puzzle was not very hard, but it wasn’t too easy either. The spelling is what confused most players. Many people don’t use the word “segue” often, even though they may hear it.

    The double letter also made guessing harder, especially if players were not expecting repeated letters.

    Final Thoughts

    Today’s Wordle was a good balance between simple and tricky. Once players focused on the meaning and noticed the double letter clue, the answer became clearer.

    If you didn’t solve it today, that’s okay. A new Wordle puzzle comes out tomorrow, giving everyone another fresh chance to play and enjoy the game again.

