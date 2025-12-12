NYT Wordle clues for December 12: All the easy hints and today’s final answer explained

The Wordle logo is being displayed on a smartphone in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

​Many Wordle players woke up today looking for easy clues to help solve the December 12 puzzle. The New York Times released puzzle No. 1637 early in the morning, and thankfully, today’s answer is a simple everyday word that most people know well.

Players did not have to struggle too much because the hints were clear and the pattern was easy to follow.

The first set of clues already narrowed things down.

Today’s Wordle has one vowel, no repeated letters, starts with T, and ends with K. These hints alone helped many players remove a long list of words right away.

Once the shape of the word became clear, most users solved it within a few tries.

All the Wordle hints for today

Simple Breakdown of What Helped Players Solve It

Today’s puzzle included very normal, common letters. Nothing unusual, nothing tricky. Because of this, the clues felt helpful instead of confusing. People online said this puzzle was much easier compared to earlier ones this week, which had stranger word choices.

One of the biggest hints today was a clue saying the answer was a large vehicle used for carrying or moving items. This one hint alone almost gave away the answer. The word is used often in daily life, and most people guess it quickly once the first letter appears on the board.

The New York Times later confirmed the official answer for puzzle No. 1637, which matched what most players had already guessed.

Why today’s Wordle felt so easy

A Simple Word and a Clear Pattern

Players said they solved today’s game faster because the pattern was simple. Words that start with T and end with K leave very few choices. Also, having only one vowel means you do not have to test too many different combinations.

Puzzle blogs and news outlets often say that Wordles with everyday objects are solved faster, and that was exactly the case today. That is why many players shared quick wins online and felt relieved after yesterday’s harder round.

Final answer for today’s Wordle

December 12 Word Explained

After combining all the hints — the starting letter, the ending letter, the one vowel, and the clue about a big vehicle — the final answer for December 12 is:

TRUCK

A simple, clear word and a smooth win for many players today.