Can’t crack today’s Wordle? Hints and solution for December 17, puzzle #1642

The Wordle game app is being displayed on a smartphone with Wordle visible in the background in this photo illustration in Brussels, Belgium, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by Jonathan Raa/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

​If today’s Wordle puzzle is taking longer than usual, you’re not alone. Some Wordle words look very easy, but they still make people stop and think. December 17’s puzzle was one of those words.

Wordle is a daily word game where everyone gets the same five-letter word to guess. You get six tries to find the correct word.

After each guess, the game gives you clues using colors. These colors help you understand how close you are to the answer.

How Wordle clues work

Before we move to the hints, here’s a quick reminder of how the colors work:

Green means the letter is correct and in the right place

means the letter is correct and in the right place Yellow means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place

means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong place Gray means the letter is not in the word at all

​

Using these clues step by step helps you reach the final word.

Easy hints for today’s Wordle

If you don’t want the answer right away, these simple hints can help you guess the word on your own.

What kind of word is it?

Today’s Wordle answer is something very common. You see it almost every day, even if you don’t think about it.

What letter does it start with?

The word starts with the letter G.

What letter does it end with?

The word ends with the letter S.

How many vowels are in the word?

There is only one vowel in today’s Wordle word.

Are there repeated letters?

Yes. The word has five letters, but one letter appears more than once.

Helpful starting word

If you try the word “sugar” early on, it gives useful clues and helps narrow down the answer quickly.

If you’re still stuck and don’t want to lose your Wordle streak, it may be time to look at the answer.

Today’s Wordle answer for December 17

The answer to Wordle puzzle #1642 is:

GRASS

If you guessed it, great job. If not, don’t worry. Wordle is meant to be fun, not stressful.

What does today’s Wordle answer mean?

Grass is the green plant that grows on lawns, fields, parks, and open land. It has thin leaves and grows close to the ground. Most homes, schools, and public places have grass around them.

Grass is also food for animals like cows, goats, and sheep. It grows easily in many parts of the world and is one of the most common plants on Earth.

That’s why today’s Wordle felt tricky. The word is very simple, but simple words can be hard to spot in a puzzle.