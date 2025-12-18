The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Steffy and Hope clash over Deke’s fate as Brooke reels from Katie’s shocking news

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on December 19, 2025 promises a day filled with intense confrontations and life-altering decisions. The story is mainly about the growing conflict between Steffy Forrester and Hope Logan over Deke working for the company. Thomas's return has caused new arguments at work, even though the two women had just recently found a calm way to get along. At the same time, Katie Logan gets ready to tell her sister Brooke a huge secret. Bill Spencer has a business proposal that could change the fashion industry forever. This news story is about that proposal. As Katie thinks about leaving, Brooke needs to think about what this means for their family and the future of Forrester Creations.

The episode's highlights include the very hot argument between Steffy and Hope about Deke's role at the company. In another big event, Katie gives Brooke a shocking update about her career. Finally, the fashion house's job security is affected by the fallout from Thomas's return.

Everything to know about what happens in the episode (December 19, 2025)

The peace between the Forrester and Logan families ends in the Friday episode. Steffy and Hope are at a crossroads when it comes to Deke's future at the fashion house. They are in an argument about whether he should be fired or kept, causing their previous alliance to break apart. This argument between professionals brings to light the tensions that have come back since Thomas came back to the group.

Steffy and Hope Clash Over Deke

Steffy and Hope were able to stay civil with each other for a long time. Steffy helped Hope and Liam get back together and helped Hope get her fashion line back at the company. But now that Thomas is back, things have changed, and leaders must make tough decisions. The two women can't agree on how Deke should end up or how useful he is to the team right now.

Katie’s Life-Changing News

After Hope and Liam got married, Katie Logan and Bill Spencer were engaged in a surprise proposal. For a wedding gift, Bill gave Katie her own fashion house to manage. Katie has felt pushed to the side at Forrester Creations lately, especially after not being included in important talks. She finally makes the choice to tell her sister, Brooke Logan, about this very big change.

Brooke Reels from the Revelation

When Katie tells Brooke about Bill's offer to start a rival fashion house, it totally takes her off guard. Brooke has always depended on her sister being there to work at the family business, so she is scared of the distance in their professional lives. She now has to think about how this departure will impact the family's reputation in the industry. Brooke doubts Katie's loyalty to the Forrester brand in the wake of the news, causing a big fight.

The Future of Forrester Creations seems to be in jeopardy

The company was in a risky position because of the possible loss of Katie and the arguments between Steffy and Hope. Things are changing in the office with Thomas back, and now not everyone will keep their job. Deke's job is on the line as the powerful people refuse to give in. These choices will probably set the fashion house's course for the next year.

Bill’s Growing Influence

Bill Spencer continues to abuse his power by trying to get Katie to work for him instead of her family's company. He shows her the respect she thought she didn't have by giving her a fashion house. There is a strategic business reason and a romantic reason for this move. Brooke sees this as a problem that could make things less stable in their workplace.

The Bold and the Beautiful episodes are available to stream on CBS.