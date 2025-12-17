The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Thomas returns to Forrester, Deke’s future questioned, and Katie hesitates over leaving FC

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful episode on December 18, 2025, seems to show that Thomas is going back to his old job. Hope feels bad about this. Steffy thinks there are too many designers at the company. She thinks Thomas should take Deke's place. Deke tells Hope that he's worried about his future job.

Katie also talks to Bill and Will about what she does for a living. She's not sure if she should leave her job in public relations to start her own fashion company. She is hesitant because she has strong connections to the office. She wants to make sure she's making the right choice before she leaves the company she's at now. Her family pays attention to her.

Thomas was away in Paris. Bill and Katie recently remarried. Bill gave her a company. She felt left out of big decisions at her work.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode December 18, 2025

Thomas Forrester walks back into the family office, surprising his sister Steffy. After spending time in Paris, he's ready to take his place as a top designer again. This sudden comeback changes the mood at the company. Thomas seems to be focused on his career goals. Everyone who works at the house is excited as soon as he arrives.

Hope Logan feels stressed out when she sees that Thomas is back in the building. She doesn't want to be around her ex-lover at work. The work setting is hard for her because of their history. Hope is having a hard time dealing with the news that he is back. She is curious about how having him around will change her workday today.

Deke Faces Career Uncertainty at The Bold and the Beautiful

Deke thinks he may not be working at the fashion company much longer. He claims that he's worried about his job security to Hope. Deke feels like he doesn't belong in the design department anymore now that Thomas is back. He knows Steffy would rather have her brother work there. The competition for the lead designer job is now very high.

Steffy thinks the company is having too many designers work there right now. She thinks Deke should be the one to go so that Thomas can take over. This makes things very important for Deke as he tries to keep his job. During this tough time, he looks to Hope for help. Things are changing very fast in the business world right now.

Katie Discusses Her Future Options

Bill and Will talk to Katie Logan about her career. Recently, Bill gifted her a whole fashion house for her wedding. It is a big gift that would make her the boss. But Katie isn't sure if she's ready to leave her job. She has both good and bad feelings about leaving.

Katie states that she has strong ties to her job in the PR department. She doesn't want to carpool with Bill to a new office every day. It is very hard for her to accept the idea of leaving the family business. This big change in her life needs more time to think about it. Today, Bill hears her out.

Lately, the characters on The Bold and the Beautiful have been going through a lot of changes in their personal and work lives. After his engagement to Paris Buckingham ended, Thomas went to Paris. After a very quick proposal, Bill and Katie are married again. Because of these events, everyone is now wondering where they fit in. The drama in LA keeps getting worse.

