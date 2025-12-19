What happened on The Bold and the Beautiful today? Recap for December 19, 2025

The Bold and the Beautiful © CBS

The Bold and the Beautiful on December 19, 2025, focused on major shifts within the fashion industry and family dynamics. Steffy Forrester Finnegan was adamant about Hope for the Future. She told Hope Logan the company would prioritize Thomas and Zende's return. This eliminated Deke from the design team. Hope wanted Deke to stay, but Steffy prioritized business results. The two women argued over who should steer the collection, which heightened tension.

Katie Spencer made a big career move tonight. She told Brooke Logan that Bill Spencer gave her a fashion house. Brooke was stunned by this news. Brooke doubted she could start a business. She said she was happy for her sister, but her expressions showed concern and possibly resentment. Though they hugged, the sisters' professional rivalry simmered. Bill and Will celebrated Katie's independence from Forrester Creations.

Deke was optimistic in the design office until Hope broke the bad news. He took the rejection gracefully, despite his disappointment. Hope felt guilty for failing to defend his company's position.

The Bold and the Beautiful: Everything to know about what happened in the episode December 19, 2025

Steffy and Hope Clash Over Design Staffing

Steffy met with Hope Logan to talk about who should lead the Hope for the Future line. Steffy said that she and Ridge agreed that Thomas and Zende would be best for the brand. Hope felt betrayed and reminded Steffy that it is her namesake line. Steffy hit back by saying she was co-CEO. Hope said that working with Thomas again would cause problems between her and him and make Liam upset. Steffy said that personal relationships and Hope's marriage should not play a role in business decisions. She told Hope that the decision was final and told her to tell Deke the news. Hope felt voiceless in her own department.

Bill Empowers Katie With a New Company

Bill and Will celebrated Katie's soon-to-be career change at the Spencer office. Bill explained that he wanted Katie to have her own space where she didn't have to answer to Ridge or Brooke anymore. He gave her a fashion business as a gift so that she could do what she wanted. Will was excited about his mom's new journey. Bill told Will that he should go work at Katie's new company sometime. Katie said that telling Brooke she was quitting Forrester Creations made her nervous. Bill told her she was finally putting herself first. They talked about how this action would make a big difference in the fashion world. Bill held on to the faith that Katie would be great in her new job as a leader.

Brooke Reacts to Katie's Shocking Departure

Katie found Brooke close to the runway at Forrester Creations, so she could quit. Bill gave her a fashion house, which she said was a romantic gesture. Brooke was shocked and said the idea was crazy. She told Katie that it took Forrester Creations many years to become successful. While calling the gesture sweet, Brooke used a tone that showed she thought she was better than the other person. Katie stood her ground and said she was up to the challenge. She even asked Brooke to help her name the new business. Brooke stated that she was worried about how this would impact the family and the business. Even though Brooke told her that she was happy, the way her body looked told that she wasn't convinced.

Deke Receives Disappointing News

Deke went to the design office to show Hope his new sketches. He asked whether he would get a permanent job at the company. To give him the news from Steffy and Ridge, Hope had to put a stop to him. She told him that the company picked Thomas and Zende over him. Deke handled the news well and admitted that the other designers have been doing this longer. He promised to continue putting in a lot of work to show that he deserved to be in the industry. Hope cried because she loved working with him every day. Deke said as a joke that he might have to go work at the restaurant with their dad. As Deke got ready to leave his job at Forrester, they hugged.

Ridge and Brooke Debate the New Changes

Ridge briefed Brooke about the decision to bring Thomas and Zende back to the line. He was sure that it was the right thing to do for the company’s success. Brooke was worried that Steffy would be the one to tell Hope the news. She said it seemed like Steffy's brother was taking over as Hope's favorite designer. Ridge brushed these worries off and said that the family was doing well. Brooke still didn't trust how the situation looked. She thought that Hope was being pushed to the side in her own fashion line. Ridge focused on the skills that Thomas brings. In The Bold and the Beautiful, this conversation brought to light the ongoing business management dispute between the Logan and Forrester families.

Future Plans at Spencer Publications

Bill and Will kept talking about the future after Katie left to go talk to Brooke. Bill said again that Katie should not have to live with the Logans and Forresters. He felt that she had been ignored for too long. Bill was proud of her for being willing to take such a big risk. Will agreed that his mom could do great things. Bill started to think about how Spencer Publications could help the new fashion business. He thought of this as a way to make their family legacy stronger. Will made the choice to stay at Spencer for the time being, but he left the door open to help Katie later. Bill's support of Katie's success and their family was clear in the scene.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS and is available for streaming on Paramount+.