The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the next week from December 22 to 26, 2025

Hope Logan (Image via Youtube / boldandbeautifulcbs)

The holiday week in Los Angeles will not be full of happiness on The Bold and the Beautiful. As Christmas gets closer, surprising secrets, unplanned meetings, and strong feelings threaten to ruin relationships.

Work goals crash into family loyalty, leaving many people wondering who they can really trust as they move toward the new year.

From Brooke’s shock over Bill’s action to Katie’s brave plans, to Hope finding herself torn between her past and her life now, the week promises big changes.

Meanwhile, strange actions at the beach house and a kind surprise from the Forrester family add more mystery, preparing the way for changes that could affect everyone even after December is over.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the episodes set to release from December 22 to 26, 2025

Monday, December 22, 2025: A fashion bombshell

Brooke finds it hard to hide her surprise when Katie tells her that Bill has given her enough money for a whole fashion company of her own.

The news makes Brooke think again about what Bill really wants and Katie’s new strength.

Elsewhere, Katie starts planning her ideas for the future, clearly excited by the chances coming her way. At Forrester Creations, people start talking quickly, leaving many workers wondering how this new business could change the fashion world they know.

Tuesday, December 23, 2025: Temptations by the shore

At the beach house, Will has a good time with Electra and Dylan, but the calm feeling quickly becomes messy. Will surprisingly asks Dylan to sleep over, which shocks him.

Electra’s happy support makes people wonder, suggesting that there might be a secret going on underneath it all.

The comfortable home feels like something more is happening, and the way the three people act starts quiet doubts that could soon turn into a fight.

Wednesday, December 24, 2025: Memories and marital cracks

Thomas opens up to Hope about their creative past, admitting he still longs for what they once shared professionally and emotionally. Hope finds herself feeling confused, especially because she just recently married Liam.

Though she tries to keep her head clear, Thomas’ words might bring up feelings she thought were gone forever. As Christmas Eve unfolds, quiet stress appears, showing the first signs of trouble in Hope and Liam’s newly fixed relationship.

Thursday, December 25, 2025: A Forrester Christmas surprise

Eric and Donna work together to plan a heartwarming holiday surprise for the Forrester family. The holiday party brings a warm feeling, happy memories, and reflection from the past, reminding everyone of the long history they have together.

However, the fact that some family members are not there is easily seen, casting a slight shadow over the celebration. Even during the fun and laughing, problems that are not fixed yet stay just hidden under the surface.

Friday, December 26, 2025: Shadows of what’s to come

As the holiday glow fades, the results of the week’s secrets begin to sink in. Brooke stays worried about Katie’s growing partnership with Bill, while Hope quietly struggles with her unresolved connection to Thomas.

At the beach house, unanswered questions remain about what Dylan really wants and how Electra is involved in the situation.

With Christmas behind them, the stage is set for dramatic shifts as the new year approaches. The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS, and this holiday week makes it clear that 2026 may begin with a very different landscape for the residents of Los Angeles.

Catch The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS and Paramount Plus