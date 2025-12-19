The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Bozoma Saint John hosts a speed-dating party for single ladies

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John speaks on stage during the It’s Not Job-Hopping, It’s Skill-Building session at the Debussy Theatre, Cannes Lions 2022: Day Three on June 22, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images for Cannes Lions)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 15's latest episode premiered on Thursday, December 18, 2025, on Bravo, and saw Bozoma Saint John hosting the speed dating party for single fellow housewives.

Episode 3, titled "A Match Made in Beverly Hills," witnessed the reality stars who were fresh with their divorces and separations dive into some hilariously awkward speed dating at the party.

Women, including Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Rachel Zoe, and Kyle Richards, mingled with a rotating cast of questionable guys who were lawyers, real estate agents, and motivational speakers who delivered cringeworthy lines and brutal opinions.

The chats turned from flirty to flat-out rude, highlighting everyone's rusty dating game and zero chill small talk skills with lawyers Matt and Rick, comedian Ben, artist Gareb, and real estate agent Chase.

Inside the speed dating party hosted by The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John

It all started in The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with Matt hitting it off or trying to with Dorit, who confessed, "No, I don't think I've had [fun] in a very long time, so I've almost forgot." Matt fired back, "You're such a sexy dress, how could you not have fun?"

Later, with motivational speaker Sebastian, location mix-ups had everyone giggling as he asked Dorit, "Where do you live? You live on this side?" She replied,

"I think we're on the west side, right?" Sebastian countered, "I think we're on the east side now," prompting Dorit to admit, "OK, so I don't know what side I live on." "Oh. I live in the valley." "OK. Do you know where that is?"

When Dorit quizzed Sebastian on his marriage history, he fumbled,

"I married a stranger in Las Vegas for a day. It was on my bucket list." Dorit cracked up, "I was just gonna say it was a bucket list," as he explained, "Because it's completely legal in your country. You can just... You get married."

Comedian Ben turned up the heat with Sutton Stracke, asking outright, "Are you more of a dominant or a submissive?" Sutton responded thoughtfully, "I've learned to be a bit more dominant in life," only for him to clarify, "I think the question means sexually."

She later vented about her dating woes in a confessional:

"I've been on a lot of bad dates, and you know, I did go on that 1 date with, it was just all about the mother. I kind of have this fearless factor when it comes to dating. So show me what you got. Let’s do this."

Erika Jayne grilled Matt on his aversion to LA women, and he didn't hold back: "Girls here are pretty bad." Her deadpan reply? "Oh, God."

Rachel Zoe took her shot next, probing, "OK, who do you think is f***ing amazing?" Matt shrugged, "Maybe like Led Zeppelin on the Rolling Stones and that's like it, I don't know."

When she name-dropped Chris Martin, he trashed it: "Coldplay sucks. What's up? Yeah, this is Coldplay sucks. Coldplay sucks, dude, white women love Coldplay." In the confessional, Rachel got real about her patterns:

"When I was younger, I was always in love with a guy that I shouldn't be in love with. What I've realized is I'm still her. I am still her. I am still the girl that is attracted to a very certain kind of person, that is not the guy that probably everybody wants to set me up with."

Kyle Richards drew real estate agent Chase, who blurted, "I'm a real estate agent, by the way." She quipped back, "My husband would die right now while I'm separated," then spilled in confessional:

"Yeah. I honestly cannot get away from Mo. I mean, I wouldn't be surprised if he was here tonight as 1 of the bachelors."

Erika, meanwhile, owned her struggles to producers:

"I have zero game. I can’t small-talk. I don’t know how to do it. Wait, you’re in the law, right? Sutton has a lot more game than I do — soft and feminine and Southern, you know."

