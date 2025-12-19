"I can hardly even believe it": Next Level Baker winner Stefanie shares a heartfelt message on Instagram after her victory

Gordon Ramsay (Image via Getty)

Next Level Baker concluded on December 18, 2025, as Stefanie Emree was crowned the winner of the culinary show.

She faced Deirdra Lambright, Nikki Jackson, Chloe Sexton, and Zoha Malik in the finale, giving her all to emerge victorious.

Ultimately, her efforts paid off as she walked away from the show with the title and the $25,000 cash prize.

Shortly after the finale aired, Stefanie took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with her fans.

She posted the clip of the moment when judge Gordon Ramsay declared her the winner, and in the caption wrote:



“I have so many more words, but for tonight I am going to bed as the winner of Next Level Baker, and I can hardly even believe it!!”



Prior to sharing how exciting and overwhelming the victory was for her, she addressed her co-stars, the judges, and her family, thanking them for their love and support throughout the competition.

In the two-hour Next Level Baker finale, the six home bakers had to prepare a savory holiday showstopper, after which only five advanced to the final round.

In the final round, they were tasked with baking a three-tier cake, which Stefanie executed successfully, winning the ‘Next Level Baker’ title.

Next Level Baker winner Stefanie Emree says the cooking show was one of the biggest privileges of her life







The finale was judged by Carla Hall, Candace Nelson, and Gordon Ramsay, as they saw the six finalists take the daunting challenges, hoping to win the $25,000 prize money.

Although everyone tried their best, it was Oklahoma City’s home baker, Stefanie, who emerged on top at the end.

When Gordon announced her name, she took a moment to collect her emotions and then said:



“It feels amazing. I am so grateful to be here. I have such a wonderful feeling that supported me through all of this. This has been the best privilege of my life. Thank you. These women [the five finalists] are so incredible. It’s been such a gift.”



Shortly after the finale, Stefanie took to Instagram to reiterate her feelings as she started by thanking the judges for “believing” in her and her skills.

Stefanie then expressed her gratitude to them for being “incredible mentors,” who not only encouraged her but also inspired her to be a leader. As a result, she said she was “honored” to share the stage with them.

The Next Level Baker winner then called the opportunity to compete in the cooking show “one of the greatest privileges” of her life.

Stefanie was also grateful that she could compete against such talented home cooks and social media bakers.



“I love you guys so much and will forever be grateful our paths crossed,” she wrote.



The Oklahoma City baker added that she was also appreciative of everyone who played a part in “bringing this incredible baking competition to life.”

Stefanie said she was “in awe” of their efforts, sharing that she loved being part of such a show.

Lastly, she gave a shout-out to her husband, Steven, calling him the “best” partner and father, noting that she could not have survived the competition without his support and encouragement.



“My amazing family and precious friends… it has been such a gift to share this with you all!” she concluded.



Although Next Level Baker concluded, Gordon Ramsay will soon return to screens with season 5 of Next Level Chef, which is set to premiere on January 29, 2025, exclusively on FOX.

