Next Level Baker alum Stefanie Embree opens up about her big win

Stefanie Embree (Image via Instagram/@stefanieembree)

Congratulations are in order, as Stefanie Embree is the Next Level Baker winner. The home baker from Oklahoma City, OK, has emerged victorious in the holiday special baking show. The owner of the OKC Sweets admitted that business was never easy, as the baker felt like her whole journey and story was all just “lots of leaps of faith.

While discussing her big win, Stefanie said that her victory demonstrates that even someone without training can achieve great things. The baker also expressed her excitement as she cannot wait to celebrate this win with her family. Stephanie rejoiced while saying,

“It’s going to be a Christmas for the books.”

Next Level Baker winner Stefanie Embree opens up about her big win

While talking about the big victory as she impressed culinary chef Gordon Ramsay, Stefanie Embree said,

“It feels amazing,” she said. “I am so grateful to be here. I have such a wonderful feeling that supported me through all of this. This has been the best privilege of my life. Thank you. These women are so incredible. It’s been such a gift. I’ve worked really, really hard for so many years. Coming here and winning this, all that hard work and sleepless nights, the tears, it’s all been worth it. A home baker did this. I think it shows that even if you’re not trained in something, you can do anything. I can’t wait to celebrate with my family."

The baker recently made an appearance on Living Oklahoma, as she came into the studio where she shared her experience on the show and also judged Matt and Paul's "Tutcakes", Embree talking about the show, saying,

“What’s interesting about the show is the judges, Gordon, Carla and Candace are more like mentors, and it’s an amazing experience to get to be a part of.”

Stephanie Embree talks about not wanting to “freeze or completely fail”

While talking about participating in Next Level Baker, Stephanie Embree told The Oklahoman that she believes she has a gift for the people around her, the people that she loves and her community.

“I just didn't want to go and make a fool of myself. I didn't want to go and freeze or freak out or completely fail," Embree said of going on a competition show. "I think going and doing that and competing with all these incredible bakers, it really gave me a little bit more courage and helped me realise that [...] it's just about sharing what I love to do.”

While talking about her decision to participate in the show, Stephanie Embree told The Oklahoman that it was a very life-changing experience in that she did something not many people “have done that was super brave."

“And it was an opportunity to show my kids that if you have a gift, you should use that to bless people and encourage people," she said. "And then it was also just a really neat opportunity for me to go and represent Oklahoma City because I love Oklahoma City. I love our community, I love my customers."

